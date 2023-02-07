Angry Don Lemon Smears New York Post As ‘Uncredible’ When Covering Hunter Biden

Videos by OutKick

CNN host Don Lemon doesn’t appreciate that readers across America consider the New York Post a “credible” news agency.

Lemon took particular issue with those who cite The Post during a segment relating to Hunter Biden.

His rant began as he told producers to delay commercial break so he could react to co-host Kaitlin Collins’ (more on her in a bit) interview with Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., about Republican investigations into Hunter’s laptop.

“That’s the time that we’re in, where facts are sort of flexible and you just throw things out there ­– citing uncredible sources, like citing The New York Post as a credible source and saying that facts are – it’s just, I can’t believe that we’re here,” Lemon said Tuesday.

Don Lemon says that he "can't believe that we're here" where Republicans are "citing the New York Post as a credible source" and that "The American people are going to have to suffer through all of this stuff" pic.twitter.com/mJepbqlMfz — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) February 7, 2023

Lemon’s issues with the New York Post are amusing for more than one reason.

First, it’s rich to see a character like him belittle another new agency as “uncredible.” Don Lemon works for CNN, a network that promulgated a Russia hoax for three years.

On a personal level, Lemon hasn’t “reported” a story since 2019 when he promulgated a lie from his then-pal Jussie Smollett, a racist fraudster.

There’s also the irony of discrediting the New York Post while discussing Hunter Biden. See, there is not an outlet more credible on said subject.

The Post’s reporting on Hunter’s laptop in 2020 is among the most substantial pieces of journalism of the past decade. Moreover, unlike bombshells via the New York Times, The Post has not had to retract or correct its original information.

In fact, competing outlets have since substantiated The Post’s details. That includes — wait for it — Don Lemon’s own employer, CNN.

Specifically, CNN authenticated emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop in July 2022, information The Post first reported

The timing of Lemon’s commentary is also of interest. He smears The Post as “uncredible” only days after the outlet published another piece of previously unknown information, this time on Lemon himself.

CNN’s Don Lemon reportedly screamed at his co-host after a recent morning show. He didn’t appear on air today. Sounds like things at CNN are going great. @burackbobby_ with details: https://t.co/QBls7lur1E — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 3, 2023

Last Thursday, The Post posted an article detailing an incident in which Lemon verbally abused his co-host Kaitlan Collins for purportedly speaking over him.

CNN has not denied the report. And the details confirm suspicions that Lemon is an unhinged bigot, who despite his failures, considers himself “the Beyoncé of CNN.”

“Don’s a bossy guy and difficult to work with — even he would admit that,” a source told the outlet. “He was a solo act before. He doesn’t want to be in Destiny’s Child.”

The New York Post humiliated Don Lemon. He’s now out for revenge. But he miscalculated in his response.

He targeted an outlet A) far more credible than his, and B) on a topic, Hunter Biden, Lemon himself misreported on in 2020.