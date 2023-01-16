Chuck Todd Angrily Defends Hunter Biden Against Crimes

“Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd got into a heated argument with Sen. Ron Johnson on Sunday over Hunter Biden.

Todd took the side of Hunter. Of course, he did.

“Senator, do you have a crime that you think Hunter Biden committed?” he asked. “Because I’ve yet to see anybody explain. It is not a crime to make money off of your last name.”

The senator tried to explain, to answer the question, but Todd repeatedly interrupted him. It would appear Todd preferred Johnson not to elaborate on Hunter’s wrongdoings, but to nod along instead.

It's not only that this exchange is embarrassing for Chuck Todd — it's that he doesn't know it's embarrassing. He will go to all ends to protect the Bidens. #HunterBiden #joebiden #mediabias pic.twitter.com/MF6tp9orYH — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 16, 2023

“I’m a journalist. I have to deal in facts. Senator, my question to you is, I have skepticism of both parties. I sit here with skepticism of a lot of people’s work,” Todd insisted.

A “journalist,” huh?

As legal scholar Jonathan Turley notes, Todd is hardly the moderate, fact-based anchor he purports.

Todd continuously absolves Hunter Biden of any crimes. Yet he plays no such role when discussing Donald Trump.

“While Todd just heaps insults upon those who have called for investigations, he previously gave entirely non-confrontational and supportive interviews for investigating the possible ‘compromising’ of [former President Donald] Trump or his family through foreign deals,” Turley states.

“There are of course a host of crimes, including some which may be charged. However, on the influence-peddling scandal, there are foreign transfers, gifts, and other matters that could prove criminal,” Turley goes on. “The point is not that there are proven crimes but the need to have a special counsel to look into these offenses, including some that involve emails referencing the president.”

Perhaps Sen. Ron Johnson’s best response was pointing out Todd’s notable interview style:

“You don’t invite me on to interview me, you invite me on to argue with me.”

.@SenRonJohnson schools Chuck Todd when he claims to be an unbiased journalist: "You don't invite me on to interview me, you invite me on to argue with me." pic.twitter.com/hWvHaj6pTm — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 16, 2023

“Journalist”

Todd’s “interview” of Johnson is rather disparate from how he hosts other guests.

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on “Meet the Press” weekly for much of 2020. Yet Todd never found the time to question him on his inconsistencies, inaccuracies or lies.

Todd also had no interest in pushing back in 2018 when he presented a softball interview to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) who made allegations against Trump.

“Todd interviewed former House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff on Trump foreign deals and bank loans. Schiff declared without contradiction by Todd that ‘if Trump’s [business dealings] are a form of compromise, it needs to be exposed,’” Turley said.

Later Sunday, Johnson referenced his 2020 Senate report that Hunter Biden paid about $30,000 to prostitutes caught up in European sex-trafficking operations.

“Is that a crime?” Johnson asked Todd. “It sounds sleazy as you know what.”

“I’ll take you at your word that you’re ethically bothered by Hunter Biden. I’m curious, though, you seem to have a pattern,” Todd responded.

You can watch the full exchange below, as Todd continues to fight in Hunter’s honor:

Chuck epitomizes much of what’s wrong with the corporate media. He rarely leaves the DC area. He lives in a bubble, unbeknownst to his own biases and blind spots.

he believes he’s doing the work of a hero on NBC. Meanwhile, he often suppresses the flow of information with his intolerance to entertain differing opinions.

How naive is Todd?

Last year, he complained publicly that the media doesn’t fight back hard enough against accusations of a liberal bias, a claim Todd denies.

“The Republicans have subsumed … ‘There’s a liberal bias in the media’ … we should have fought back better in the mainstream media. We shouldn’t [have] accepted the premise that there was liberal bias. We should have defended,” Todd explained.

Pompous and dishonest, is Chuck Todd.

If he had more influence, Hunter Biden would be fortunate to have him on his side.