Houston Texans Fans THROW DOWN During Home Opener Loss Against Indianapolis Colts

There’s really nothing like a great fan fight. It’s one thing when fans of opposing teams engage in a booze-fueled donnybrook, but it’s a quite another when the fans are cheering FOR THE SAME TEAM. Houston Texans fans got into a brawl near the concessions at NRG Stadium as the home team struggled on the field against the Indianapolis Colts.

C.J. Stroud threw the first touchdown pass of his career to cut the Texans early deficit to 14-7. Plus, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left the game and did not return after scoring that second touchdown.

Houston Texans fans got into an epic brawl while their team lost its Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Things seemed to be trending in the right direction for Houston. Unfortunately, their defense couldn’t stop Colts backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, either. Minshew led the Colts on two touchdown drives prior to halftime, giving Indianapolis commanding 28-10 lead at the break.

They added a field goal on their first drive of the second half to make it a 21-point lead.

Clearly, Houston Texans fans had seen enough. A massive brawl broke out in the third quarter with the team trailing by three touchdowns.

FIGHT 🥊: Texans fans fighting each other after being down 31-10 in the 3Q. pic.twitter.com/OHPSm6KQwq — SB23 (@SkolBros) September 17, 2023

SMH, as the kids say. Fighting the opposing fans makes sense, but fighting each other?? In fact, it looks like a guy in an Anthony Richardson jersey is actually trying to play peacemaker.

Stadium fights are nothing new. During a Week 1 game between the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals, someone wearing a Ray Lewis jersey (for some unknown reason?) took a BEATING.

Kansas City Chiefs fans got into it with security following their upset loss at home in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

Plus, during the preseason, San Francisco 49ers went at each other in the stands.

Sometimes, the action in the stands is better than the action on the field. The Houston Texans ultimately somewhat made the game a contest, but never got back within a score and lost 31-20 to drop to 0-2.

The good news is that their fans are as passionate as ever. The bad news is that the energy is going into fighting one another rather than cheer for the AFC South bottom-dwelling Houston Texans.