Chiefs Fans Throw Hands With Security Guards After Loss To Lions

The Detroit Lions opened the season by traveling to Kansas City and handing the defending Super Bowl champs a 21-20 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. It was not the start to the season that Chiefs fans were hoping for.

With tight end Travis Kelce sidelined with a knee injury, the Chiefs receivers struggled to pick up the slack. Despite putting up 20 points, the Kansas City offense never really got going.

Patrick Mahomes was 21 of 39 for 226 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception. He also led the team in rushing with 45 yards on six attempts.

Fans look on during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Helped by several drops from receiver Kadarius Toney, one of which turned into a pick six, none of the Chiefs receivers reached 50 yards receiving on the night.

It was an all around frustrating night for the Chiefs and their fans. A few of those fans took out their frustrations on some security guards. Although as we’ve seen in the past, fans will throw hands win or lose.

It’s not clear where this fight takes place, but it appears to be outside of a venue packed with Chiefs fans. From the looks of the exchanges between the fans and the security guards, the security was extremely overmatched.

The video starts off with a Chiefs fan throwing haymakers at a security guard who is already on the ground. Another security guard grabs the fan from behind and is able to pull him off of his co-worker.

The Chiefs Might Have Lost, But Their Fans Won This Fight

The fan then turns his attention to the other security guards as another Chiefs fan decides to get in on the action. The second Chiefs fan climbs up on a small wall and jumps into the middle of things like a wrestler tagging himself in from the top rope.

It’s at this point that the security guards decide it’s time to head back inside. They didn’t want to end up being the punching bags for more frustrated Chiefs fans.

I’m not one to tell anyone how to run their business, but whoever is running things here might want to take a closer look at their security guard situation. These guys were not prepared to throw down if called upon to do so.