Chiefs Receiver Kadarius Toney Nukes His Social Media Account After Brutal Game Against Lions

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has reportedly deactivated his X account (we all know it’s still Twitter) after a nightmare first game with his new team.

The Chiefs passing game was the focus of the season opener, with star tight end Travis Kelce out of commission. Everyone knew it would be tough sledding, but no one expected the Chiefs passing game to suffer the way it did.

Toney especially had a miserable evening, racking up more more drops than receiving yards. The former Giant was targeted five times in his Chiefs debut, but only caught one pass for a single yard.

Included among his several drops on the night was one that hit his hands and bounced right to Lions rookie safety Brian Branch who ran it into the endzone.

As you might expect, Toney got the ol’ meme treatment after the game.

Patrick Mahomes looking at Kadarius Toney in the locker room pic.twitter.com/6QI91EJ7gH — OutKick (@Outkick) September 8, 2023

Andy Reid shipping Kadarius Toney back to New York this morning.pic.twitter.com/HZvj6XFues — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 8, 2023

BREAKING: Kadarius Toney is expected to miss 6-9 weeks with "broken hands," per source.



According to Head Coach Andy Reid, "no bones are broken, but the hands sure don't f—ing work." pic.twitter.com/2sB0T73Zou — Jordan Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) September 8, 2023

Patrick Mahomes: *throws a pass*



Kadarius Toney: pic.twitter.com/fmATXvSNjU — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 8, 2023

Just memed into oblivion…

Giants fans were especially happy about how the night unfolded given Toney’s habit of trash-talking his old team and fans (although he said he was hacked).

Toney did possibly the only thing one can do in that situation when you like dishing it out but don’t want to take it: press the self-destruct button on his social media account.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney has deleted his Twitter-X account.



Toney dropped 3 passes last nigh against the #Lions, one resulted in a pick-6.



He talked a lot of trash this offseason to #Giants fans, who celebrated his bad game last night…https://t.co/jw0OLRpXSa pic.twitter.com/j7fjqjJQWt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2023

That’s probably a smart move given his (or his hacker’s) habit of going at it with fans on social media. We’ve all been in that situation where we needed to put the phone down, lest we say something we’ll regret.

Kadarius Toney is in that situation.

Maybe the social media detox will do him well. The Chiefs are up against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, and for Toney, there’s nowhere to go but up.

