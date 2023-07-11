Kadarius Toney Attacks New York Giants Fans Through Twitter DMs, Now Claims ‘Hacked’ Excuse

Videos by OutKick

It’s’ no secret that Kadarius Toney does not look fondly upon his time with the New York Giants. The team traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs and he won a Super Bowl. And, he’s more than happy to remind Giants fans about that, especially in their Twitter DMs.

But how far is too far? Toney has posted a lot of messages on Twitter regarding the situation. Most of them are funny. Just an NFL player trash-talking fans of his old team. No harm, no foul.

Toney has words for Giants fans 👀 pic.twitter.com/rUwcNSvhfy — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) July 6, 2023

But Toney recently decided to get very personal with some of the more recent attacks. The first comes via a Giants fan known on Twitter as “Big Blue Mal.”

Kadarius Toney is going hard at New York Giants fans who come at him through Twitter DMs. (Screenshot: Twitter)

For what it’s worth, Mal did not take offense to Toney’s comments. In fact, she admits that she talks trash to Toney and got what she deserved in return.

Y’all I am in NO way innocent one bit you know I got a big mouth 😂😂😂 it’s the internet lmao I definitely wasn’t expecting that tho 😂 I’m at work so I gotta mute this but anyway I got absolutely COOKED by KT I’m still laughing — Mal (@bigbluemal) July 11, 2023

Y’all I’ll say one last thing on the matter. I am not legit at all offended by what was said. I thought it was actually hilarious to be honest. I knew what I was getting myself into when I made that public but I’ve talked so much shit to KT in the past, he literally just threw it… — Mal (@bigbluemal) July 11, 2023

Fair enough. If she’s not offended and says she deserved it, I’m not going to get offended on her behalf.

But how about this next one?

Kadarius Toney goes OFF on profanity-laced tirade in the Twitter DMs of a purported New York Giants fan

In an apparent voice message from Toney to someone called @KayvonOjulari — seemingly, a reference to Giants pass rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari — Toney dropped a profanity-laced rant.

I’d transcribe that here, but to quote a great Arrested Development scene: If I clean it up, it’s not really a sentence.

Kadarius Toney tryna convince me he doesn’t miss Daniel Jones and that Daniel Jones misses him at 3 AM 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/U37Lj0AqHP — evin (@KayvonOjulari) July 11, 2023

I’m not an expert, but it sounds like Toney is telling the fan to show up in real life or stop DMing him. Presumably, Toney wants to fight this Twitter user. Based on past Toney tweets, this is a common talking point for him.

Y’all so twitter….I’m so Outside…..We Don’t Speak the same language — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 8, 2023

In real life will crash one of you goofies 😂😂stay off the net https://t.co/9kctQUIRTY — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) June 23, 2023

For what it’s also worth, Kadarius Toney knew he’d eventually get in trouble for his social media behavior.

Let me stop playin wit you 🐱’s b4 i get in trouble………..😂😂 — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 8, 2023

Yet, that didn’t stop him from seemingly getting into some trouble. Toney is now playing the infamous “I was hacked” defense.

My apologies….I got hacked — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 11, 2023

And, the Twitter user on the other end of Toney’s voice memo noted something else about his account.

They were on like an hour ago I dmed him on my burner — evin (@KayvonOjulari) July 11, 2023

He’s speculating, of course, that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made Toney turn off his DMs. That is unclear.

However, the Chiefs cannot be happy to see arguably their top receiver engaging in this behavior on Twitter.

Either way, Kadarius Toney clearly has “no chill” as the kids say.