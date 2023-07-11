Kadarius Toney Attacks New York Giants Fans Through Twitter DMs, Now Claims ‘Hacked’ Excuse

updated 1 Comment

Videos by OutKick

It’s’ no secret that Kadarius Toney does not look fondly upon his time with the New York Giants. The team traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs and he won a Super Bowl. And, he’s more than happy to remind Giants fans about that, especially in their Twitter DMs.

But how far is too far? Toney has posted a lot of messages on Twitter regarding the situation. Most of them are funny. Just an NFL player trash-talking fans of his old team. No harm, no foul.

But Toney recently decided to get very personal with some of the more recent attacks. The first comes via a Giants fan known on Twitter as “Big Blue Mal.”

Kadarius Toney is going hard at New York Giants fans who come at him through Twitter DMs.
Kadarius Toney is going hard at New York Giants fans who come at him through Twitter DMs. (Screenshot: Twitter)

For what it’s worth, Mal did not take offense to Toney’s comments. In fact, she admits that she talks trash to Toney and got what she deserved in return.

Fair enough. If she’s not offended and says she deserved it, I’m not going to get offended on her behalf.

But how about this next one?

Kadarius Toney goes OFF on profanity-laced tirade in the Twitter DMs of a purported New York Giants fan

In an apparent voice message from Toney to someone called @KayvonOjulari — seemingly, a reference to Giants pass rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari — Toney dropped a profanity-laced rant.

I’d transcribe that here, but to quote a great Arrested Development scene: If I clean it up, it’s not really a sentence.

I’m not an expert, but it sounds like Toney is telling the fan to show up in real life or stop DMing him. Presumably, Toney wants to fight this Twitter user. Based on past Toney tweets, this is a common talking point for him.

For what it’s also worth, Kadarius Toney knew he’d eventually get in trouble for his social media behavior.

Yet, that didn’t stop him from seemingly getting into some trouble. Toney is now playing the infamous “I was hacked” defense.

And, the Twitter user on the other end of Toney’s voice memo noted something else about his account.

He’s speculating, of course, that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made Toney turn off his DMs. That is unclear.

However, the Chiefs cannot be happy to see arguably their top receiver engaging in this behavior on Twitter.

Either way, Kadarius Toney clearly has “no chill” as the kids say.

Follow Dan Zaksheske on Twitter: @RealDanZak

Kadarius ToneyKansas City ChiefsNew York GiantsNFLTwitter

Written by Dan Zaksheske

Dan began his sports media career at ESPN, where he survived for nearly a decade. Once the Stockholm Syndrome cleared, he made his way to Outkick. He is secure enough in his masculinity to admit he is a cat-enthusiast with three cats, one of which is named “Brady” because his wife wishes she were married to Tom instead of him.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply