Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Puts Virtual Super Bowl Ring On Middle Finger, Flips Off New York Giants Fans

Videos by OutKick

Kadarius Toney won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season following a midseason trade from the New York Giants.

Apparently, he still harbors a lot of negative feelings about his time in New York. Someone named Dante Jones posted a video of the receiver from a jewelry store.

Toney put up his middle finger and said “This is for everybody in New York.”

In the video, someone super imposed a Super Bowl ring on his middle finger.

Kadarius Toney has a message for the New York Giants…. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hnK8wT4gbR — Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) June 21, 2023

The New York Giants drafted Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But, he never really did much for the team. He battled injuries and reportedly had attitude problems that bothered the Giants.

Hard to imagine that the guy in that video above might have upset some people, isn’t it?

Regardless, the team shipped Toney to Kansas City after just 1.5 disappointing seasons with the Giants.

Toney caught a five-yard touchdown in the Super Bowl victory over the Eagles, his only catch in the game.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is still harboring resentment towards his former team, the New York Giants. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The team is expecting a lot from him this year. Depending on how you look at the Chiefs depth chart, Kadarius Toney is arguably WR1.

There’s no question that he has immense talent. But, clearly, maturity is an issue for the young, former Florida Gators wide receiver. He’s still just 24-years-old.

It’s understandable that he’s not happy about his tenure in New York. But posting a video flipping off the team, the city and the fans probably isn’t the best look.

But, hey, he’s a Super Bowl champion. So, I guess he gets to do what he wants.