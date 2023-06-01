Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over A Deep Ball From Patrick Mahomes To Justyn Ross

Videos by OutKick

This is the time of year when NFL fans overreact to practices. It’s also the time when NFL writers overreact to practice (guilty). But Kansas City Chiefs fans are going nuts over one video of one pass from Patrick Mahomes to Justyn Ross.

In case you forgot the name, Ross played for Clemson from 2018-21. He starred in the 2019 National Championship, catching six passes for over 150 yards and a score in the Tigers 44-16 win over Alabama.

Ross followed up a freshman season in which he recorded exactly 1,000 yards receiving with another 865 yards as a sophomore. He caught nine touchdown passes as a freshman and eight as a sophomore.

But that’s when injuries started to take their toll. He missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing neck surgery to correct a congenital defect. He returned in 2021 but posted just 524 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite finishing on a relatively low note, Ross elected to forgo his final season of college eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kansas City Chiefs fans are going nuts over one video of one pass from Patrick Mahomes to Justyn Ross during OTAs. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, the medical concerns caused all 32 teams to pass on him. The Chiefs signed him as a UDFA, but he missed all of last season after undergoing foot surgery.

Ross hasn’t been a true impact football since 2019-20 as a sophomore at Clemson. That was three full seasons ago.

Kansas City Chiefs hoping for big things between former Clemson star Justyn Ross and Patrick Mahomes

But Kansas City Chiefs fans are optimistic that this is the year he regains his form. And after the team posted a video on Twitter, the hype reached a fever pitch.

We heard Chiefs Kingdom might be interested in this… pic.twitter.com/dnLTK8NsHZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 31, 2023

He’s not needed there. They have guys and Justyn Ross is finally healthy. Ross is gonna be a stud! — Preston Hoover (@PrestonHoover10) May 31, 2023

This actually about to be fire. Justyn Ross finally getting his chance — Påūł (@MastaP513) May 31, 2023

Me thinking about Justyn ross pic.twitter.com/SPoJ1YBp14 — BiG RuBE 🥶 (@DorseyRuben2) May 31, 2023

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped add fuel to the fire. He’s praised Ross throughout OTAs and responded to the Twitter video.

Mahomes adding to the Justyn Ross hype here we go! 🔥 https://t.co/VUs0y7zG7t pic.twitter.com/2QkMnV6ZHS — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) May 31, 2023

The Chiefs are heading into this season with Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore atop their wide receiving depth chart.

So, yeah, Chiefs fans are looking for reasons to get hyped about that unit. They’re pumping Toney, too, in case you’re wondering.

The Chiefs have big plans for Kadarius Toney 📈 pic.twitter.com/FMVG8u5cpB — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) May 30, 2023

The Chiefs gave up a compensatory 3rd round pick and a 6th round pick for Kadarius Toney, who scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl before setting the record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.



And there’s plenty more to come 😈🔥



(📹 @NFL)pic.twitter.com/vpvyPqYSlI — Let’s Chat Chiefs (@LetsChatChiefs) May 30, 2023

With Mahomes throwing the ball, it might not matter who’s out there to catch it.

But it’s officially HYPE SZN, so who am I to step on anyone’s hopes and dreams??