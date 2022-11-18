Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Stunned That Giants Traded Kadarius Toney

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can’t believe his team snagged former Giants wideout Kadarius Toney before the trade deadline.

Kelce’s pumped to see the dynamic Patrick Mahomes-Eric Bienemy offense get a boost with a quality first-round receiver added to the mix.

He shared on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he was stunned to find out New York was more than willing to give up the former 20th overall pick in Toney.

(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I don’t know how he got out of that building,” Kelce said. “I don’t get it one bit… I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs general manager] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.”

travis kelce spoke on kadarius toney on the recent episode of the new heights show! i personally love that toney is loved by the new chiefs offense and like i said before, im happy too see him blossom. pic.twitter.com/xCF4f3EV71 — Aly (Thibodeaux and Neal Enthusiast) (@amiablexaly) November 16, 2022

Kelce’s praise for Toney only intensified after witnessing what KT brought to the table in his first week in Kansas City.

(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Ever since he’s been in the building it’s, man this dude’s smart, man this dude’s crazy athletic, man this guy has a lot of confidence.”

Kelce Thinks Toney’s A WR1

The tier-1 TE may not understand the move to trade Toney, but members inside the Giants slowly got fed up with the wideout after missing significant time due to a hamstring injury.

New York also got skeptical about Toney’s prolonged injury recovery.

After the trade became official, Toney went to Twitter and seemingly confirmed that the injury news was mostly fake, appearing as a ploy to get traded.

Lucky for him, he went to a Super Bowl-contending team. No matter how it went down, the trade looks fantastic on paper for Kansas City. Now that Chiefs wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are sidelined with significant injuries heading into Week 11, Toney’s role is expected to expand. And when you give Toney touches, he knows how to convert it into yardage.

Facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Toney recorded six touches for 90 total yards. Toney flashed his athleticism with a 23-yard dance on the sideline and a high-point catch over a Jags DB where he fixed his gloves halfway through the play.

Consider Toney the must-have waiver wire pick in your fantasy leagues!

It really might not be long before Kadarius Toney is the best WR on the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/zapuu67yD6 — Nico (@elitetakes_) November 17, 2022

Watch Kadarius Toney readjust his gloves before high-pointing this catch. 👀



(h/t @ClayWendler) pic.twitter.com/mb4CPlYqHE — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2022