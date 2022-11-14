Kadarius Toney has finally arrived. It took more than a year and a half, and a trade from New York Kansas City, but the former first round pick showed up in a big way on Sunday.

Not only did Toney have his first breakout game with the Chiefs in his second week with the team, he did so in savage style. The 23-year-old pass-catcher put the Jaguars on a poster.

Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after catching a pass in traffic during the third quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on November 13, 2022.

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Toney, who was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, spent his first year with the Giants. He never quite became what the team had hoped in The Big Apple, but showed flashes of greatness.

Although the former Florida Gator caught just 39 passes for 420 yards, 189 of them came on 10 catches in a mid-October game against the Cowboys. Toney showed that he can be that big play guy.

However, he never did it again and went quietly through the rest of the season. His second year in the league began with more of the same — with only two catches for zero yards — and Toney missed five games due to an injury.

HE DID NOT CATCH A TOUCHDOWN PASS WHILE WITH NEW YORK.

After the slow start to 2022, the Giants decided to move on. They sent him to Kansas City in exchange for a third and sixth round pick on October 27.

Kadarius Toney’s second game with the Chiefs was a big one.

In Toney’s first game with his new team, he caught both of his two targets for 12 yards. On Sunday, he announced his arrival.

Patrick Mahomes targeted Toney five times and the latter caught four passes for 57 yards. He also scored his first NFL touchdown early in the first quarter while tip-toeing down the sideline.

Needless to say, Toney was pumped that he found professional paydirt and the team was thrilled that their trade is already paying dividends.

While the touchdown was one thing, Toney’s best catch of the day came late in the third quarter. Mahomes looked to his right and lobbed a jump ball in to his new receiver.

Toney got UP and pulled down the catch over Jaguars defensive back Montaric Brown. It was an extremely athletic catch, but what he did mid-route made it even cooler.

As Toney broke down the sideline, he took the time to adjust his gloves before making the grab.

Think about that. Toney was in the middle of his route, focused on Mahomes and his pass, and used both hands to get his gloves fully secured on his fingers before making the best catch of his career.

ENHANCE: Kadarius Toney took time to adjust his gloves mid-route before Mossing those poor Jaguars today. pic.twitter.com/5HlDK1heCy — Kali Mahomes (@ClayWendler) November 14, 2022

It doesn’t get much colder than that. Toney announced his arrival to the AFC in style.