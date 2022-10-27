Patrick Mahomes Approves Of Kadarius Toney Trade, Which Means The NFL Is Screwed

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded for oft-injured, but ridiculously fast Kadarius Toney, and QB Patrick Mahomes appears to give the move a thumbs up.

The Chiefs and Giants announced the trade Thursday afternoon, with the Chiefs sending a conditional third and sixth-round pick to New York for the second-year receiver.

Toney was an absolute stud his final season at Florida, and flourished, at times, last season with the Giants.

Can Kadarius Toney be a fantasy football league winner? (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

One of the few knocks on Toney, of course, is his ability to stay on the field.

He missed several games last season with various injuries, had knee surgery in the offseason, and has just two catches in two games so far this season.

Don’t tell that to one Patrick Mahomes, though! Minutes after the trade, the Pro Bowl QB sent his message of approval.

If anyone can get the most out of Kadarius Toney, it’s Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

No offense in the NFL better utilizes speed than the Chiefs (although the Dolphins are making a decent case this season), and Mahomes can make anybody look dangerous. When was the last time JuJu Smith-Schuster looked this good?

When Toney was on the field last season, he was electric. The former UF star really started to shine midway through the year when he had 16 receptions for 267 yards in back-to-back games in October, but injuries basically derailed the rest of his season.

Can Patrick Mahomes fix Kadarius Toney? (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Chiefs and Mahomes certainly haven’t missed a beat despite losing Tyreek Hill, but adding a piece like Toney to an offense that knows what it’s doing can be dangerous – especially if Toney can somehow stay healthy.

Kansas City is on a bye this week, which also gives Toney time to not only get healthy – he’s dealing with a hamstring injury – but also learn the playbook.

The Chiefs’ next four games are against Tennessee, Jacksonville, the Chargers and Rams. There are some OK defenses in there, but let’s be honest … does it really matter against Mahomes?

If Toney can at all stay on the field, look out.