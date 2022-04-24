Search
Giant Deal On Tap? New York Looking To Move On From Kadarius Toney

The New York Giants have two picks in the top seven of Thursday’s NFL Draft, and that’s a good place to start. But adding a few major prospects may not be where it ends.

They apparently are also looking to trade receiver Kadarius Toney, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Toney, of course, was last year’s first-round pick (No. 20 overall). He appeared in 10 games for the Giants as a rookie. But he is a product of the old regime. It seems new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have other plans for Toney.

Namely, to use him as an asset with upside to land someone who can make an immediate impact.

Toney seemed a bit perturbed by the report that Giants are making calls in an effort to see what they can get in return for him. At least, that’s how he came across on social media.

“You gone hurt yo own damn feelings tryna hurt mine, idgaf about nothing,” Toney wrote against a black background on Instagram.

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney talks with DeSean Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams before a game at MetLife Stadium on October 17. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Toney caught 39 passes for 420 yards in his first NFL season. Nearly half of those came against the rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, when he compiled 189 yards on 10 receptions.

Through no fault of his own, he suffered multiple injuries and also went on the COVID list twice. But per Leonard, Toney displayed a “lack of playbook study” and “poor meeting behavior” as a rookie. If that’s truly the case, you can understand why Schoen may want to move on.

As it stands, the Giants own the Nos. 5 and 7 overall picks in Thursday’s draft.

“It remains to be seen if the Giants are set on moving on from Toney, but they are reportedly exploring what they could potentially get in return for him,” concluded Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

