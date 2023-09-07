Travis Kelce Officially Missing Week 1 Opener Against Lions

Videos by OutKick

The Kansas City Chiefs are sitting tight end Travis Kelce over a hyperextended knee injury suffered this week.

Coming into Thursday’s season opener between the Chiefs and Detroit Lions, Kansas City refused to rule out Kelce, despite the serious injury.

Well, according to multiple reports, Kelce is officially downgraded to OUT for the Lions matchup.

Hours before the announcement, the Kansas City Chiefs elevated TE Matt Bushman to its active roster.

As reported on OutKick, Travis’ brother and co-host of their joint podcast, Jason Kelce, said the ligaments in Kelce’s right knee appear to be fine.

Still, Patrick Mahomes will have to go without his top target against the Lions on Thursday.

Travis Kelce should be “good to go” against the Lions according to his brother, Jason. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Realistically, the Chiefs likely went against Kelce’s wish of playing in Week 1 with the official decision.

For a longtime starter who’s only missed three career games, Kelce must have been hellbent on playing.

It’s dreadful news for Chiefs Kingdom and fantasy managers forced to bench their first-round TE.

“He’s got some swelling going on,” Jason Kelce shared on Tuesday. “But it sounds like as long as they can get that down, he’s going to have a chance to go. The ligaments and everything are intact structurally from what we know right now. His knee is fine.

“So, really, it’s about getting that swelling down and then seeing how bruised that bone is. Because if you guys have ever had those, they can be pretty painful, especially if it’s in a spot that’s rubbing all the time. That can kind of shut down your muscles and do other things. But I think he’s going to be good to go.”

Expect Kelce to suit up in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.