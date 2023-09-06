Jason Kelce Believes Travis Kelce’s Knee Will Be ‘Good To Go’ In Lions-Chiefs Matchup On NFL Opening Night

Videos by OutKick

The question on every NFL fan’s mind heading into Thursday night’s season opener is whether or not Travis Kelce will be on the field for the Kansas City Chiefs as they play host to the Detroit Lions. Jason Kelce, Travis’ older brother, provided some detailed insight into the matter that will certainly have Chiefs’ fans smiling.

Outside of knowing that Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday’s practice and that there appears to be no structural damage, details are limited on the injury.

Travis Kelce should be “good to go” against the Lions according to his brother, Jason. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jason explained that the biggest issue at the moment is his brother’s swelling, but if he can get that down, he should be “good to go” against Detroit.

“He’s got some swelling going on,” Jason told the WIP Morning Show on Tuesday. “But it sounds like as long as they can get that down, he’s going to have a chance to go. The ligaments and everything are intact structurally from what we know right now. His knee is fine.”

“So, really, it’s about getting that swelling down and then seeing how bruised that bone is. Because if you guys have ever had those, they can be pretty painful, especially if it’s in a spot that’s rubbing all the time. That can kind of shut down your muscles and do other things. But I think he’s going to be good to go.”

Kelce led the Chiefs in receptions, targets, and receiving yards a season ago and is obviously the biggest piece of the Kansas City offense not named Patrick Mahomes.

While it sounds like Kelce won’t be 100% by Thursday night, simply having him on the field and playing some sort of role is a must-have element for the Chiefs. Kansas City would be down to two healthy tight ends on the roster with Blake Bell and Noah Gray if the two-time Super Bowl champ isn’t able to go.