49ers Fans Throw Bombs At Each Other During Preseason Action

San Francisco 49ers fans were in rare form Saturday during a matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Preseason football is here, college football starts this upcoming weekend, the NFL regular season is just weeks away and everyone is ready for some real action to get here.

This is the best time of the year. We can taste the games on our tongue. It’s a glorious time to be an American.

49ers fans get into a massive fight during preseason game against the Broncos. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

What do we all know happens during major sporting events? Fans have a little too much to drink, everyone starts feeling a hell of a lot tougher than they actually are, one punch gets thrown and then it’s off to the races.

Ladies and gentlemen, do yourself a favor and enjoy the absolute mess that unfolded at Levi’s Stadium as the 49ers and Broncos battled it out on the field.

HUGE FIGHT breaks out in stands of 49ers vs Broncos 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Szer6w5D6j — Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 20, 2023

This is grade-A fight content from 49ers fans.

In terms of outstanding fight videos, it’s hard to beat this one, especially for the preseason. Much like the games themselves, the best fight content doesn’t happen until down the stretch.

It’s when teams are fighting for playoff position that fans are most fired up and ready to mix it up. In this case, it’s the preseason and 49ers fans were fighting each other.

It looked like there might have been a Broncos fan in on the action early, but then he quickly dipped out. After that, it was 49ers on 49ers violence.

San Francisco 49ers fans get in a huge brawl during the preseason. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Fighting in general is clownish behavior if you’re above the age of 10. You have no idea what a stranger might be capable of, and as tough as you think you are, I can promise you there’s someone a lot tougher walking around.

You know what’s even dumber? Fighting at a sporting event. Imagine paying your hard-earned money to get jacked in the face? How stupid can people be?

Next time, drink another beer and relax. You don’t want to look like these 49ers fans throwing haymakers during the preseason.