Hope Solo Learns Her Fate After DWI Arrest

Hope Solo has learned her fate in her DWI case.

The legendary soccer goalie pleaded guilty to a DWI charge in connection to an arrest earlier in 2022, and she’s been sentenced to fines and fees totaling $3,100, a suspended sentence of two years and an active sentence of 30 days, according The Associated Press.

However, it sounds like she won’t have to do any time behind bars because the judge credited her 30 days for her time in an in-patient rehabilitation facility.

Charges of misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer were dismissed.

“Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become. The upside of making a mistake this big is that hard lessons are learned quickly. Learning these lessons has been difficult, and at times, very painful,” Solo said after the guilty plea, according to the same AP report.

Solo was arrested after being found passed out in a car sitting in a parking lot in Winston-Salem. Her blood alcohol tested at .24%, which is triple the legal limit. There were also two children in the car with her.

Hopefully, Solo can learn from this difficult situation and move forward. Even though she wasn’t accused of driving while under the influence, being passed out behind the wheel while intoxicated is still going to be a problem.

Add in the fact kids were in the vehicle at the time, and it’s pretty indefensible.

If you’re going to consume alcohol, don’t get in the driver’s seat!