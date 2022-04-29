Hope Solo Entering Alcohol Treatment Program, Requests Postponement Of Soccer HOF Induction

Former United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) goalkeeper Hope Solo announced Friday that she is entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program.

Solo, 40, is requesting a postponement to 2023 of her induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Solo was set to be inducted on May 21 alongside Shannon Boxx, Clint Dempsey, Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast.

FORMER USWNT GOALIE HOPE SOLO ARRESTED FOR DWI

Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on March 31 for driving while intoxicated with two children present in the vehicle. She was subsequently processed at the Forsyth County Jail and charged with DWI, as well as resisting arrest and child abuse.

Solo was released shortly thereafter and later thanked her supporters in a Twitter post.

“Our family is strong and surrounded with love,” Solo wrote. “Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present everyday giving them the best life possible.”

Solo is one of the most decorated USWNT players of all-time, making 202 appearances with the team from 2000-16. She was a member of the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Gold Medal winning teams, as well as the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup winning team.

Solo was named the 2009 U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year and won the FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Glove Award in 2011 and 2015.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.