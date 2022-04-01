Former USWNT Goalie Hope Solo Arrested For DWI

Former USWNT goalie Hope Solo was arrested Thursday night in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for reportedly driving intoxicated with two children present in the vehicle.

Solo was processed at Forsyth County Jail and was charged for the DWI, along with resisting arrest and child abuse.

Based on current reporting, there is no determination as to whether the two children present at the time of her arrest were her own.

Solo was released shortly after her booking and her legal representation stated that the incident was not hostile in its true account.

Attorney Rich Nichols said the following after Solo’s release from Forsyth:

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and she looks forward to the opportunity to defend these charges.”

Solo was part of the national women’s soccer team between 2000-2016. The 40-year-old and two-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012) is the mother of 2-year-old twins with former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens.

Back in 2014, Solo was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors based on assault in the fourth degree. The incident involved Solo and two of her relatives, which the former goalkeeper defined as self-defense. In 2015, charges against Solo related to the incident were dismissed.

