Hope Solo Responds To DWI Arrest, Accusations of Bad Parenting

Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested Thursday night in Winston-Salem, North Carolina after reportedly being intoxicated with two children present in her vehicle.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist responded to the incident via her personal Instagram account on Saturday, defending herself and her family after critics lashed out at the former goalie for ‘bad parenting.’

At the time of the arrest, it was uncertain whether the children found in the car with Solo were her own until additional reporting confirmed it was her 2-year-old twins.

“Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present every day giving them the best life possible,” Solo said in the post.

She stated that more details from the scene would be revealed in “due time.”

Solo was allegedly found sleeping inside the vehicle Thursday night — parked at a Walmart until cops arrived. Solo was booked at Forsyth County Jail and charged with resisting arrest as well as child abuse.

“In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property,” Solo added. “Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”

Following the arrest, Solo’s legal representation called the scene a much more ‘sympathetic’ story than initially advertised.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and she looks forward to the opportunity to defend these charges.”

