Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus Is Tired Of ‘Fat, Lazy & Stupid’ Americans: ‘Nobody Gives A Damn’

The future of capitalism is in big trouble, according to 93-year-old Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus and freeloading losers are to blame.

Government-backed socialism that encourages a lack of motivation is killing this country, Marcus told the Financial Times in an interview published Thursday. “Nobody works,” Marcus told the media outlet.

“‘Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work — I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid,’” Marcus said. “Nobody gives a damn.”

Who’s to blame? Oh, the billionaire has a list of those who are tearing down the greatness of this country and Bern-dawg is casting a wide net. At 93, Bernie doesn’t really need to watch what he says. He’s worth around $5.25 billion. The wokes can’t take Bernie’s money.

Bernie Marcus, Home Depot-cofounder. (Photo by Erik Lesser/Liaison)

Bernie’s list of the biggest losers tearing down this country includes (in no particular order of being the biggest losers):

• Biden

• The wokes

• News media

• Harvard graduates

• MBAs

• Lawyers

• Accountants

And fat, lazy, stupid people.

“I’m worried about capitalism,” Marcus told the Times. “Capitalism is the basis of Home Depot [and] millions of people have earned this success and had success.

“I’m talking manufacturers, vendors and distributors and people that work for us [who have been] able to enrich themselves by the journey of Home Depot.”

“That’s the success. That’s why capitalism works.”

Laziness in America isn’t a new topic that Bernie came up with out of thin air. NPR, yes, NPR, reported on laziness in 2011 (they wouldn’t dare to report on laziness in 2022) and noted research that concluded Americans at the time were working 26 minutes a day less than 2007 and were “goofing off more.”

“Are we becoming a lazy nation?” NPR asked.

The government-backed media outlet even quoted Thomas Jefferson on being productive and a positive for society.

“Determine never to be idle,” Thomas Jefferson said. “It is wonderful how much may be done if we are always doing.”

How did Benjamin Franklin feel about days off?

“Leisure is the time for doing something useful,” the Founding Father once said. “This leisure the diligent person will obtain, the lazy one never.”

In other words, ‘Do Hard Things’ or at least Keep Your Ass Busy was the basis of their lives.

Society eventually accepted that leisure didn’t exactly mean you were lazy. Going fishing or hunting a bear wasn’t being lazy. It was rest, relaxation and ‘Do Hard Things.’

Now?

Taking dumps on sidewalks and shooting fentanyl are accepted pastimes in the largest American cities.

In 2019, San Francisco spent $72.5 million dollars to keep its streets clean, yet people couldn’t take 10 steps without dodging huge dumps left by drug addicts. Now it’s 2022 and if you think all those millions have been spent wisely, I have a boarded-up Starbucks to sell you.

Now we have TIME writing that exercise in the United States is racist. We have losers flipping out when mannequins are told to lose a few pounds.

It turns out Bernie Marcus might be an old codger, but he’s a sharp old codger. He’s seen a few things.

His solution is to vote for the right politicians.

Ah, but politicians from both sides of the aisle cheered when COVID checks went from $1,600 to $2,000. Politicians can turn off the free money spigot, but they’re not going to solve a fat, stupid and lazy issue.

Let’s face it, that starts at home. It starts with parents willing to tell their kids to get off their asses and get jobs. It starts with people taking pride in their property and joining the Thursday Night Mowing League. It starts with parents getting their bum asses off of Facebook and digging into a project with their kids who are also bumming around on a video game or dicking off on TikTok.

Big Daddy Government isn’t going to create a mindset for Americans who are perfectly fine with some DoorDash driver delivering damn near everything needed to stay alive and keep a marriage going strong.

The topic of laziness has been talked about by national publications for years and nobody has solved it. Trump didn’t solve it. Obama definitely didn’t solve it. The word laziness will be argued by political factions for lifetimes.

What nobody will argue is the fact that Americans have turned into huge dirtbags and it’s played into the laziness issue. Have you been to an Olive Garden lately? How were the people dressed? Have you been to a nice(r) restaurant lately? How were the people dressed there? T-shirts?

Have you been to a Walmart lately? Pick one throughout this country, besides the one just before Marco Island, Florida. That might be the best dressed, highest of society Walmart in the United States.

Let’s face the facts, we’re dirtbags. Fat, stupid, lazy dirtbags. Doesn’t matter the race, age, the sex.

You can’t pull up to a McDonald’s in this country without dealing with a zoned-out, blue-hair, space cadet.

Since instagram wanna dick eat 😂 pic.twitter.com/eRFKDWJqfA — Treydhakiid (@treydhakiid) November 28, 2022

Politicians aren’t solving that, Bernie.

It’s a national crisis and no matter how much money is thrown at it, you can’t change the fact that Americans have been encouraged to be total losers who don’t mow their lawn, won’t stop dropping turds on sidewalks, can’t stop shooting drugs into their bloodstream.

When will society change? Helluva I know, but it’s not going to happen after the next election cycle. It took a whole lot longer than four years to cause this. It’s going to take generations to solve it, if they even care.