You’ll Never Guess Where Starbucks Will Close 16 Coffee Shops Over Safety Concerns

The wokes at Starbucks say it has gotten so bad in some woke cities around the country that the company no longer feels that it is safe enough to continue to do business in six Democratic-controlled cities where violence is out of control.

The coffee company announced Monday that it will close 16 stores after workers complained about drug use and disruptions that have become too much. Six stores in Seattle and Los Angeles are on the chopping block while two Portland, Oregon locations will close. One store in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. will also close up.

“We want you to know that creating a safe, welcoming, and kind third place is our top priority,” Starbucks Senior Vice Presidents of U.S. Operations Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson said in a statement. “Because simply put, we cannot serve as partners if we don’t first feel safe at work. The question on our minds is: How do we continue to show up for our communities while protecting our partners?”

While much of the attention on lawlessness has been on the West Coast with Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest, convenience stores in Philadelphia are closing “left and right” due to a city where shoplifting and crime is no big deal.

Right now we have a lot of problems with the city of Philadelphia. We are closing left and right,” Manzoor Chughtai, the president of the Franchise Owners Association, said in May. “Robbers are coming in, they’re just robbing the place left and right.”

Philly 7-Elevens have been especially hard hit.

“We have now lost about 15-20 stores in the city of Philadelphia. Nobody wants to take over the store. Nobody wants to run the business in the city of Philadelphia. Very dangerous,” said Chughtai.

In Portland, one of the Starbucks locations to be closed was lit up by protestors during a July 4 incident where windows were smashed and small mortars were reportedly fired at the federal courthouse.

Notice on Starbucks on 4th and Morrison. One of 5 downtown businesses vandalized overnight. Windows broken. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/8BoB10LUuy — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) July 5, 2022

In Seattle, two stores facing closure have been “constantly targeted during the ongoing riots” relating to the chaos of 2020 and the two years since.

“It’s unfortunate. Seattle is a beautiful city everything about Seattle is wonderful, except the crime that goes unchecked and you start to feel unsafe,” a resident told KOMO. “I carry a knife just in case I need it. Whether you’re on the bus, there’s something happening, whether you’re walking down the street, there’s something happening. It’s terrifying honestly.”

This is a good time to remind everyone of a show Rachel Maddow did in August 2020. Here we are nearly two years later and Jenny Durkan didn’t even both seeking reelection in a city that she allowed to turn into a dangerous cesspool where residents are terrified.

From June 8, 2020 to July 1, 2020, Durkan famously gave up six blocks of the city to protestors with the disgraced mayor categorizing the situation as a “block party” atmosphere. The New York Times described it as “roving bands of masked protesters smashing windows and looting.”

And this week it all came home to roost as six businesses will close and the wokes don’t even feel comfortable running woke coffee shops.

What a legacy for all involved.