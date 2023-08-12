Heidi Klum Takes A Stroll On The Beach In A Thong

Videos by OutKick

Heidi Klum refuses to give Instagram a break.

The supermodel was up to her old tricks again this week, this time daring the local lifeguards to reprimand her for getting a little too cheeky during a day at the beach.

The 50-year-old has been on an absolute heater this summer — mostly from across the pond — and her latest adventures included a barely-there black bikini that had the fellas sweating during their mid-day tanning sessions.

What a beautiful day!

Heidi Klum continues to put on an Instagram clinic

It’s been the summer of Heidi Klum, there’s no doubt about it. The former Sports Illustrated and Victoria’s Secret model has been pumping out heater after heater since Memorial Day, and she’s showing no signs of slowing day.

In fact, Heidi’s mid-life bender — she turned 50 in June — started back in the spring when she first dared Instagram to suspend her account with an NC-17 post in a gold thong.

Fast forward a few months, and nothing has changed.

She celebrated her birthday by wearing just a towel in the bath tub, turned heads from a steamy shower a few weeks later, and then grabbed a cup of coffee in a bikini just last week.

And now this — an absolute content masterclass from the beach. Oh yeah, I almost forgot! Klum also broke the internet in May when she appeared to suffer a predictable wardrobe malfunction at the Cannes Film Festival.

It’s been a true career revival for Heidi Klum in 2023 and we’re only halfway through.

Can’t wait to see what the fall brings.