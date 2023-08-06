Heidi Klum Grabs Coffee In A Barely There String Bikini In Italy

Videos by OutKick

Heidi Klum has been enjoying all that Italy has to offer for the last few months now. She did battle earlier this summer with Danica Patrick as the two engaged in a European content war. A content war that they might not have even known they were in.

Danica, who is now back home in Indiana, seemed to be focused on the “Italian Boys” during at least part of her trip. While Heidi has been hitting Venice, Paris, and now reportedly Capri, with her husband and of course dumping out content along the way.

The 50-year-old is still shredding Italy and firing off content as if she was still in a heated battle with the former NASCAR driver. From the looks of that content she’s been spending plenty of time this summer in her bikini.

As a result, Heidi’s tan has never looked better.

After a glimpse at the previously mentioned tan on Saturday, Heidi made sure to showcase it on Sunday morning.

She enjoy what is assumed to be her morning coffee in a barely there string bikini with an incredible view. She captioned the morning on the coast, “bonjourno.”

There’s No Stopping Heidi Klum

Talk about living the life. Heidi Klum is certainly doing that. She’s been crushing the summer in Italy while barely breaking a sweat.

Her tan is on point, she’s in phenomenal shape. Whatever she’s been doing is working. There aren’t many that can keep up with her that’s for sure.

It might seem like it’s all fun and games for her and to a certain extent it probably is, but don’t kid yourself. Heidi is not playing around. When Heidi drops content, or hits the red carpet for that matter, she does so with a purpose.

It’s no accident that she has more than 11 million Instagram followers and at 50 can turn her morning coffee into headlines. She’s a professional in every sense of the word.