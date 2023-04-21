Heidi Klum Once Again Tests Instagram’s X-Rated Patience With G-String Post

Videos by OutKick

Heidi Klum continues to test the limits of Instagram, this time posting a video of her twerking butt in nothing but a G-string for no apparent reason other than the #content.

In this new age of social media influencer, it’s once again apparent that the classics always hold up. Heidi Klum walked so Paige Spiranac could run, as they say.

Well, I say that, at least.

Heidi Klum has been on an Instagram bender

Another week, another Heidi Bomb. Lately it seems like they’re coming fast and furious. Maybe it’s because America’s Got Talent is back to filming and Klum’s fired up?

Whatever the reason is, I haven’t seen much complaining on the Internet Streets. Can’t imagine why!

I will say, Heidi does seem hellbent on finding where Instagram’s line is when it comes to X-rated content.

She’s notorious for absolutely loving being naked. Loves it. I dare you to find someone who hates clothes more than this former Sports Illustrated model.

She set the bar back then and she’s still doing it today at the ripe age of 49 — this time, in a G-string. Heroic.

All that’s from the past week!

Some of the wannabee internet stars take months to pump out that sort of quality, but it’s all child’s play to Heidi Klum. Just another week on the job.

Our girl just grabs her hard hat and grinds, day in and day out.

God bless.