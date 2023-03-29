Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum Barely Contain Themselves In AGT Return

Videos by OutKick

Network TV’s most revealing duo — Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum — made their triumphant returns to America’s Got Talent this week, and the two could barely contain themselves.

And no, I ain’t talking about their excitement.

Both icons took to Instagram to give us a few behind-the-scenes heaters during filming, and, to literally nobody’s surprise, both veterans still very much have their fastball.

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara run America’s Got Talent.

Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara drive America’s Got Talent

So much star power in one place, I don’t know how the fellas get any work done.

Look, I know the #contentcreator game is as strong and competitive as ever right now. The TikTok era has been embraced by everyone, and the influencers are trying to squeeze it all in before the government takes it away.

But Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum still run circles around these girls today even though Sofia is 50 and Heidi turns 50 later this year. Doesn’t matter. They’ve both aged like fine wine, and don’t appear to be anywhere close to slowing down.

America’s Got Talent has only helped bring them back to life, too. Feel like Sofia sort of went dark for a bit after Modern Family ended, and Heidi had to be a mom for a few years, which is totally understandable.

Both both are now mainstays on AGT, and they’ve embraced the role. Great show, too, by the way.

Admittedly, I usually only stick around for the auditions — who doesn’t? — and to see Simon yell at everyone, but I’d be lying if I told you I also didn’t check back in throughout the year to see what Sofia and Heidi are up to.

I don’t think I’m alone, either.

Keep doing you, Queens.