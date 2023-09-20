Heidi Klum Responds To Haters Of Her Lingerie Shoots With Daughter Leni

Videos by OutKick

Heidi Klum went on an all-time content offensive this summer in Europe. Every time you turned around the 50-year-old was firing off top notch bikini content with little to no effort.

Whether she was grabbing a cup of coffee or taking a stroll on the beach, she slapped it up on Instagram and let it go to work. Now that the vacation is over, she’s been playing some defense.

Leni Olumi Klum and Heidi Klum attend Harper’s BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale’s in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Don’t worry, the content machine is still up and running, but Heidi has been spending more time lately taking on the haters. She started last month by going after those who claimed to know how many calories a day she consumes.

“I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories,” the America’s Got Talent judge said on her Instagram Story. “One, I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read.”

The textbook takedown of fake news was followed up by her taking on haters of her lingerie photo shoots with her 19-year-old daughter Leni Klum.

In May, Heidi and Leni shared a few pictures from a lingeri shoot the two teamed up for and dominated together.

This Is More Than A Mother And Daughter Teaming Up For Lingerie Shoots, This Is An Opportunity To Learn

Some haters labeled the mother and daughter photo shoot as gross and weird. Heidi doesn’t see it that way. She told the Daily Mail of the photo shoots, “It’s been fun to shoot together.”

“To do photo shoots together with her and just to see how she’s just very comfortable and also comfortable around me even when we’re doing underwear shoots or something like that,” she continued.

“It makes me proud that my daughter is super comfortable in her skin also in front of me and around me because not every kid is in the world. So, I love that we have this beautiful relationship.”

I couldn’t agree more with Heidi here. A mom and daughter who can team up for a lingerie shoot and absolutely crush it is a sign of a beautiful relationship.

But there’s more to it than that, and Heidi’s humility won’t allow her to go there. So I’ll go there for her. This is about more than getting to model with mom. This is about learning the ropes in real-time, side-by-side with a supermodel.

Not many get to train with the best. While Heidi isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, she’ll have to pass the torch one day.

Why not pass it to her daughter after some on the job lingerie shoot training with her mom? Talk about a thing of beauty.