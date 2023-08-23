Heidi Klum Unloads On Caloric Intake Truthers Who Are Attacking The Model

Videos by OutKick

It’s one of the great battles of the summer: Heidi Klum vs. the caloric intake truthers.

The 50-year-old supermodel fired up her Instagram Story account Tuesday night to set the record straight after being attacked by the truthers who seem to believe they know just how much food the “America’s Got Talent” talent shoves down her mouth on a daily basis.

“I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories,” the 138-pounder told her fans on Story. “One, I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read.”

Oh hell yes Heidi dumped out the #fakenews card right on the table. “So, I don’t count my calories,” she fired back at the caloric intake shamers. The weight shamers are so in her head that Klum has even restored to standing on a scale during previous Instagram Story uploads.

“Someone asked me how much I weigh, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed,” she continued.

“I don’t know. People just put things together and just write a bunch of crap, and it’s really sad because there really is no real journalism anymore.”

Here’s what Heidi told Women’s Health she was eating on a normal day back in 2017:

Breakfast: 3 organic scrambled egg whites with spinach, green peppers, spring onions and parsley, a small bowl of fresh fruit and tea without milk.

Lunch: 170g of turkey with 90g basmati rice or 170g quinoa and stir-fried vegetables.

Dinner: 170g of salmon with lemon and garlic and a mixed green salad with broccoli florets and cucumber dressed with 1 tbsp of olive oil.

That sounds much healthier than the pigs grabbing a McMuffin meal on their way to work.

Klum revealed in 2008 that she eats small meals about every three hours and never after 8 p.m.

Look, here’s the amusing part about the caloric intake truthers — there a 99.9% chance they’re complete pigs who hate that Heidi looks amazing in a bikini, seems happy with life and has a bunch of money. It’s the trifecta of hate for online scumbag pigs who constantly want to tear down ladies like Heidi who still look like a million dollars in their 50s.

Hey pigs, give Heidi’s diet a try for six months and see if it leads to any action on Tinder. If so, send Heidi an apology DM on IG.