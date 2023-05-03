Heidi Klum Celebrates Almost Birthday By Wearing Almost Nothing

Videos by OutKick

Heidi Klum — America’s most daring former Sports Illustrated model — is back to playing a game of chicken with the HR department at Instagram.

Klum turns 50 on June 1, and decided she didn’t want to wait a few more weeks to get the party started. So, in typical Heidi fashion, she decided to send out an absolute heater of an Instagram post featuring her wearing basically nothing.

Spoiler alert: she does NOT look 50.

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni pose for lingerie shoot

Another week, another #HeidiBomb. Move over, Woj. Half-naked Heidi fresh off a bath and warming up in a towel is here to steal your thunder.

By the way — how old does HK turning 50 make you feel? Time flies when you’re having fun!

Anyway, Klum dared the folks over at Instagram to censor her a few weeks back when she showed off her gold G-string, and she followed that up with this banger.

Oh, you thought she was done? Nope. Buddy, take a seat, because Heidi was just getting started.

She also debuted her new lingerie photoshoot with 18-year-old daughter Leni, and then took the party over to Brussels, where husband Tom Kaulitz caressed her boobs.

So, you know — our girl is having a damn month right now. And she ain’t even 50 yet!

Can’t wait to see that content.