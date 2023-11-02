Hamas Official Vows More Massacres. Will Supporters Of The Terrorists In America Wise Up?

Videos by OutKick

Hamas has no intention of trying to stop murdering innocent Israelis.

Israel continues to strike the terrorist organization in control of Gaza ever since an October 7th terrorist attack left roughly 1,400 people dead and hundreds more taken hostage.

The aftermath has seen a massive war unfold, and absolutely appalling reactions here in America. Instead of universal condemnation of the Hamas attack, which also killed dozens of Americans, some in the USA openly cheered and supported the terrorists.

Israel is at war with Hamas following the October 7th terrorist attack. (Footage by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

There’s been a shocking wave of anti-Semitism sweeping across America disguised as discourse on Middle East issues, but the mask is off. Many aren’t even attempting to hide their glee at what happened.

Students at Harvard pinned all the blame on Israel, and students at the University of Wisconsin chanted in support of the group murdering people.

"Glory to the martyrs," chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.



The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.

— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Hamas makes it clear it wants to massacre more innocent people. Will people in America get smart?

Some chalked it up to ignorance. I get a lot of emails from readers wanting to give young students the benefit of the doubt, but I don’t buy it.

There’s also no reason for anyone to ever buy it again because Hamas official Ghazi Hamad has now openly stated the terrorist organization has every intention of massacring more innocent people. That’s the entire point.

“We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do it twice and three times. The Al-Aqsa Deluge [the name Hamas gave its October 7 onslaught] is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth. Will we have to pay a price? Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs,” Hamad in an interview with Lebanese TV channel LBC in late October, according to The Times of Israel.

The comments have since gone viral in the past 24 hours. You can watch his comments with subtitles below, and send your reaction to his appalling remarks to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims – Everything We Do Is Justified

Ignorance is no longer an excuse.

There is simply no room for negotiations and reasoning with people supporting Hamas in America. Let’s look at the facts that are not disputable.

A massive force of terrorists went into Israel on October 7th, slaughtered roughly 1,400 people, murdered babies, wiped out families and kidnapped hundreds.

In response, some idiots in America chose to openly support Hamas making it clear there would be no condemnation coming for the slaughter of civilians. The situation is so bad in America that Jewish students have to hide, are threatened with rape and murder on college campuses and attacked on on campus by people dressed like Hamas members.

“I do not now, nor will I ever, condemn Hamas.”



"I do not now, nor will I ever, condemn Hamas."

Now, a high-ranking Hamas official is not only not apologizing and turning himself in for the slaughter of innocent people, but he’s openly bragging about how he has every intention of doing it over and over again.

When people chant “Glory to the martyrs,” this is what they’re explicitly supporting. Every single person tearing down signs of hostages, rallying in support of Hamas, spewing anti-Semitic garbage should be asked point blank if they endorse further October 7th-style terrorist attacks, which Hamas is open about.

Of course, that’s a question they’ll likely run from, but the excuse of ignorance came and went a long time ago. The anti-Semitism and pro-Hamas insanity must end.