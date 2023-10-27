Pro-Hamas Thugs Strike Man Carrying Israeli Flag At Tulane University

Videos by OutKick

A young man carrying an Israeli flag was hit by pro-Hamas thugs at Tulane University.

People rallying in support of Hamas and Gaza descended onto Tulane’s campus Thursday, and the situation hit a boiling point when two men in the back of a pickup truck – one wearing a traditional Hamas face covering – attempted to light an Israeli flag on fire.

A man identified as a student by Aviva Klompas attempted to stop the flag from being lit on fire, and all hell broke loose. The pro-Hamas thugs started hitting people supporting Israel and carrying Israeli flags.

One pro-Israel man was hit near the rear of the truck and a second was punched by a man wearing similar headgear to what is seen from Hamas terrorists.

You can watch the situation unfold below, but be warned that it’s disturbing to see such a thing happen, especially in America. Fire away with your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com once you’re done viewing.

The pro-murder, pro-rape crowd descended on @Tulane University and tried to set an Israeli flag on fire. When a student tried to stop him, the guy in the mask channeled Hamas and resorted to violence. pic.twitter.com/DyKi6sVfc9 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 26, 2023

Pro-Israel students beaten by Hamas supporters at Tulane University rally.

Some might try to claim these were simply men supporting the Palestinians. Don’t let anyone lie to you. The way they’re dressed, behaving and the signs being held tell you everything you need to know.

There is a massive banner being held by people calling for Israel to be pushed into the sea and completely eliminated. These people weren’t interested in a public debate about politics.

They were openly calling for genocide and the destruction of Jewish people and Israel. Then, things escalated when the pro-Hamas side attempted to burn an Israeli flag. At least two pro-Israel men were beaten. It’s hard to tell if there were more given the way the video was filmed.

Hamas supporters get violent at Tulane University. (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Also, where are the police? You can see an officer eventually stroll over, but shouldn’t they have been better prepared? Roughly 40% of Tulane University is Jewish.

If there’s going to be many people rallying in support of Hamas, it might be wise to have police present in overwhelming numbers to serve as a deterrent. That simply didn’t happen here, and it resulted in people being attacked.

People rallying in support of Hamas are disgusting.

I wish I could say this was an isolated incident, but we all know it’s not. We all know this is becoming normal at a horrifying rate.

Jewish students at Cooper Union had to hide in a library to seek refuge from a pro-Hamas mob, student organizations at Harvard co-signed a letter blaming Israel for the massacre of its citizens at the hands of terrorists, Wisconsin students chanted “Glory to the martyrs!” in honor of the Hamas terrorists who murdered more than 1,400 people in Israel and there are plenty of other examples to choose from.

It’s downright terrifying how many people in America are supporting a terrorist organization, and it’s now getting violent. Do these “protesters” not know Hamas is holding American citizens hostage? American black ops teams are in Israel as we speak preparing for a potential rescue mission of unprecedented scope, and these morons are cheering for the side that will be trying to kill them.

I joined @CharlyOnTV this morning to discuss Megan Rapinoe siding with Gaza after Hamas murdered Israelis and Americans and the disgusting idiots in the USA supporting the terrorists



I'll never be afraid to speak the truth, no matter the topic.



FULL INTERVIEW: pic.twitter.com/YNtSHMHc1x — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2023

Do you have any further examples or connection to the chaos at Tulane? If so, please reach out to me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com with any information you might have.