Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Murder Jewish Cornell Students

Videos by OutKick

Authorities have a man in custody after he allegedly threatened to massacre Jewish students at Cornell University.

Patrick Dai, a junior student at the school, was arrested and charged Tuesday after he allegedly made threats online against Jewish students attending Cornell, according to NBC News. The alleged threats came after a mass terrorist attack in Israel carried about by Hamas terrorists.

He is facing charges of posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications. Dai is accused of posting that he was going to “shoot up” the school, “stab” and “slit the throat” of Jews on campus and rape Jewish women. Dai also allegedly claimed he wanted to behead Jewish babies. He now faces five years behind bars and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

Dai also confessed to making the threats, according to the same NBC report. The criminal complaint states, “Dai admitted, after receiving Miranda warnings, that he was the person who used the internet to post the threatening messages described above.”

a close-up view of a police vehicle with blue lights patrolling near a public park with the windows and doors closed

Cornell student Patrick Dai arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish students.

However, his parents are claiming their son simply suffers from mental health problems and is innocent of the charges.

“My son is in severe depression. He cannot control his emotion well due to the depression. No, I don’t think he committed the crime,” Dai’s father told the New York Post. His father’s name wasn’t released by the publication.

His parents also allegedly attempted to get their son some help after they lost contact with him around the time the threats were allegedly posted, but he was already in custody by the time they arrived on campus.

“My wife called him or sent messages to him many times but got no answers. She was worrying that he may commit suicide and drove to his apartment to see what happened,” his father further told the New York Post.

Cornell University student Patrick Dai arrested after allegedly threatening Jewish students. (Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the threats at Cornell aren’t an isolated incident of anti-Jewish hatred. There’s a wave of it sweeping across America, and it’s horrifying to see. Students at Harvard blamed Israel for the slaughter of its own citizens, Wisconsin students chanted praise for the Hamas killers who carried out the attack, Jewish students had to hide in a library in New York City to escape from a mob and there are many more examples out there.

“Glory to the martyrs,” chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.



The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it’s college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.

pic.twitter.com/COhCfFyS72 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

The insanity and carnage must end. There’s simply no excuse to ever threaten anyone, and the amount of anti-Semitism we’ve seen in America and across the world recently is absolutely disgusting. Make sure to send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.