Horrifying Video Shows Jewish Students Hiding In Library As Pro-Palestine Crowd Slams On Locked Door

A group of Jewish students at Cooper Union had to barricade and hide in a library as a pro-Palestine crowd roared towards them.

Multiple videos show a mob of people descending across the NYC campus as a small group of Jewish students attempted to find refuge and safety in the school library.

The doors were locked to the library to keep the students safe, according to the New York Post, but that didn’t stop members of the protest from slamming on the doors in what appeared to be an attempt to breach.

The sound of the door being smashed is downright terrifying.

Jewish students at Cooper Union College have been locked inside the library for their own safety as a mob of anti Israeli protesters block the doors.



Where are the police?!!!pic.twitter.com/Uv4CFRqGzm — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 25, 2023

A second video shows students hammering a glass window with Jewish students attempting to study on the other side.

The people at the pro-Hamas rally could see the Jewish students through the @cooperunion NYC glass windows. They were banging on the windows in this video. That’s when they decided to try to get into the cafeteria (1st video) 2/3 pic.twitter.com/ICgn2Mc1Xn — Melanie Notkin (@SavvyAuntie) October 25, 2023

Jewish students seek safety as pro-Palestine mob attempts to overwhelm them.

“When they started banging on the door, my heart started pounding. I was crying. I think if the doors weren’t locked — I don’t know what would have happened,” one of the unnamed students told the New York Post.

They also added, “I don’t want to speculate what would’ve happened. It just makes me too nervous. I was absolutely terrified in that moment.”

The New York Post reported there was NYPD near the demonstration at all times, but no arrests were made.

The students claim police never arrived in the library to help them after multiple pleas, but they were eventually led out of the library through a back entrance to safety, according to the same New York Post report. OutKick has reached out to Cooper Union to find out if any member of the mob attempting to breach the door has been identified and what the consequences will be. We have not received any response as of publication.

Jewish students at Cooper Union had to hide in a library as they sought safety from a pro-Palestine mob. Many students in America have rallied in support of Hamas and Gaza following a terrorist attack in Israel. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The Cooper Union situation is downright terrifying.

The situation that happened Wednesday at Cooper Union is just one of many examples of appalling conduct on college campuses since Hamas attacked Israel.

The October 7th terrorist attack left more than 1,400 people dead, including dozens of Americans, and instead of everyone coming together, many students have rallied in support of Hamas.

Now, a massive protest – more like an unhinged mob – slammed on the locked door of a library Jewish students were hiding in, and it’s unclear why the police didn’t immediately intervene.

It’s 2023, and Jewish students are hiding for safety. Stop and think about that for a second. It’s absolutely horrifying.

The war between Israel and Hamas has led to a lot of people being unmasked, and the rampant anti-Semitism is sickening. While many might choose to pretend it's not happening, OutKick will continue to expose people supporting terrorists and terrorizing good people.