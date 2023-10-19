Greta Thunberg — Remember Her? — Gets Arrested In London During Anti-Oil Protest

Videos by OutKick

Environmental protests continue to pop up all around the world, so it was only a matter of time before we heard from our ol’ pal, Greta Thunberg.

Remember her? Remember Greta Thunberg?

The now 20-year-old who took the world by storm several years ago by repeatedly telling everyone how the world was going to end (then being wrong about it) was back in action in London this week, as part of a protest against a major energy conference.

Protests like this are Thunberg’s bread and butter, so she was there with hundreds of other protestors who had nothing else to do except yell at an oil industry conference,

Unfortunately for Thunberg, she was one of the protestors who wound up getting detained by some of London’s finest. Thunberg was loaded into a police van outside the city’s InterContinental London Park Lane during the event.

Greta Thunberg gives a speech at a protest in London. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe for Greenpeace via Getty Images)

Greta Thunberg, Other Environmental Protestors Continue To Look Ridiculous

Considering how things sometimes end for these lunatics environmental protestors, getting carefully loaded into a paddy wagon is about as good as it gets. That totally beats getting trucked by a French nun, which as we now know is a possible outcome in these scenarios.

As far as environmental protests go, it sounds like this one in London was about as normal as they get. That isn’t saying much though. We’ve had soup thrown at paintings, snooker games interrupted, and — my personal favorite — protestors blocking the start of a Formula E race in Berlin.

Yes. They blocked electric race cars… to protest fossil fuels. Not a particularly bright bunch.

I’ve always disagreed with pretty much everything Thunberg says and does. Still, I always had the smallest ounce of respect for the way she was able to convince her parents to let her skip school every Friday to stand outside in Stockholm and protest for years.

Just unbelievable, if I tried that, it would go like this:

Me:

Hey, mom and dad. Is it cool with you if I skip school every for the next few years? I want to go to Washington and protest every week until I graduate.



Parents:

Absolutely not. Go mow the lawn.



End Scene

Either her parents are total morons or she’s one hell of a negotiator (we all know it’s the former, but still).

