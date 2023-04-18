Stop Oil Protester Dumps Orange Dye On Table Ahead Of Snooker World Championships

Videos by OutKick

If the world championship of snooker isn’t even immune to obnoxious protests, is anything sacred?

A protestor of the “Look at me” variety wound up delaying a world championship snooker match.

It happened at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England, or to many, the center — or, more accurately, “centre” — of the snooker universe.

There, snooker titans Robert Milkins and Joe Perry (not the guitarist from Aerosmith… I’m assuming) were in the midst of a match when a protestor jumped on the table and busted open a pack of orange dye.

I’m lost for words pic.twitter.com/Gqf5bKXlUu — Out Of Context Snooker (@OOCSnooker) April 17, 2023

This fella was from a group called Just Stop Oil. If that sounds familiar, it’s because they’re the same attention-seeking lunatics who were throwing cans of soup at Van Gogh paintings and gluing themselves to walls.

Why? Because the environment, that’s why.

A security guard grabs an attention-seeking protestor who interrupted a snooker match. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Police Arrested Both Snooker-Interfering Protestors

South Yorkshire Police released a statement on the matter, saying that they had arrested two in connection with the disruption. The guy with the orange dye wasn’t the only one involved. Police arrested a woman before she made a scene.

“A 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Both are in police custody.”

Well, I’d say those suspicions are more than warranted.

Just Stop Oil released a statement after the incident. In it, they said that the protestors demanded the UK halt fossil fuel projects and that they wanted sporting organizations to join the “civil resistance.”

“They are demanding that the Government immediately stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and are calling on UK sporting institutions to step into civil resistance against the Government’s genocidal policies.”

Fortunately, the protest from these idiots amounted to nothing more than a minor inconvenience. They didn’t make a difference or bring attention to an issue, they were just a human rain delay.

The match resumed after the table received a thorough vacuuming.

