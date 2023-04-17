Crazy Animal Rights Protestors Interfere At Grand National Event, Calling For The End of Horse Races

Videos by OutKick

Protestors ran wild on Day Three of the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse to disrupt the “cruel” horse racing events.

Crazy Protestors Call Aintree Course ‘Cruel’

Dene Stansall, in association with the animal rights group, Animal Aid, released a statement decrying the Aintree course, a site of the Grand National event responsible for several injuries and deaths of competing horses. Members of Animal Rising also appeared in protest.

(Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Animal rights fanatics became a handful for the National on Saturday as groups of protestors objected to the rough racecourse. Several protestors successfully disrupted the festivities. The event was delayed by 15 minutes as activists climbed fencing and ran around the grounds.

Outrage stirred among protestors after the deaths of three horses in events this week.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Today hundreds of incredibly brave animal lovers took direct action in the name of Animal Rising to protect the horses at Aintree.



Supporters managed to get onto the track and delay proceedings, making headlines around the world. Subsequently, people all over the UK are having… pic.twitter.com/0vQ6auleYP — Animal Rising (@AnimalRising) April 15, 2023

“Innocent racehorses’ lives taken from them in the name of entertainment and gambling,” Stansall. “Aintree, the worst of all racecourses, is a disgrace and the Jockey Club and British racing should hang their hands in utter shame at what we have seen over the past three days.”

Incidents To Be Investigated…

Even before arriving at the event on Saturday, protestors showed up at the Liverpool Outer Ring Road, prompting traffic and delays. Reports indicate that 118 arrests were made on Day Three.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

It wasn't just the horses that were doing the running at today's Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.



Animal Rights protesters attempted but failed to stop proceedings which again resulted in the death of yet another horse. pic.twitter.com/ZV0y6mBUti — UK Justice Forum 🇬🇧 Latest Video News Updates! (@Justice_forum) April 15, 2023

Julie Harrington, CEO of the British Horseracing Authority, called the protestors’ disruption “reckless.”

“We respect the right of anyone to hold views about our sport but we robustly condemn the reckless and potentially harmful actions of a handful of people in disrupting the race at a time when horses were in the parade ring,” Harrington added.

Sadly, a total of three horses died at Aintree this week. According to Reuters, the BHA is looking into the deaths of horses Dark Raven, Envoye Special and Hill Sixteen.

Harrington announced that the fatal incidents would be reviewed and that regulation would be implemented where applicable.

“Our thoughts are with everyone connected to the horses who suffered fatal injuries this week,” Harrington said in a statement. “No one will be more affected by this news than the trainers, owners and stable staff who have provided these horses with first-class care and attention throughout their lives.

“The BHA and Aintree racecourse will now analyze the races in painstaking detail, as is the case every year, to build on our existing data and help us understand what caused these incidents.”

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)