Animal Rights Group Plans To Disrupt Grand National Horse Race, Claims To Have 500 People On Board

While the Kentucky Derby is the most well-known horse race in the world, the Grand National race that takes place in England each year has nearly 40 more years of history and is far more dangerous. One animal rights group appears to have finally seen enough out of the Grand National and is planning a massive disruption during this weekend’s race.

The Grand National consists of nearly 40 horses running 4.3 miles and jumping 30 fences along the way. The Derby is run at just 1.25 miles at Churchill Downs each year.

The 2022 edition of the Grand National saw two horses die, with others injured, which is a common occurrence in the grueling race.

The Grand National could be hit with a large group of protestors this weekend. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Animal Rising has its sights set on stopping, or at least delaying, the race on Saturday.

“This April we are launching the biggest campaign to protect animals and the climate this country has ever seen,” Animal Rising said in a statement.

“Already over 500 people are signed up for training to take peaceful action this summer.”

A reporter from The Mail went undercover as a protestor in March and revealed that the group is planning to break onto the track and keep the race from starting.

Despite the undercover reporter revealing the group’s plan of attack, it still plans on going forward with the disruption.

Local police have been working with the race organizers to ensure the safety for the racers and fans.