Climate Expert Greta Thunberg Deletes 2018 Tweet Saying World Will End in 2023 Because the World Has Not Ended

The world’s foremost expert on climate change, Greta Thunberg, has been forced to delete an embarrassing tweet.

Perhaps no one on earth has better used the media’s desire to promote climate change alarmism than Thunberg.

She receives an exceptional amount of attention, even speaking at. U.N. Summit despite having no relevant expertise whatsoever.

As part of her activism, Thunberg has repeatedly warned of imminent disasters as a result of climate change.

But few, if any, have been as embarrassing as a 2018 tweet noticed by Jack Posobiec.

Thunberg shared a story with a quote saying “A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.”

Well. It’s been five years, and uh…we’re all still here.

Hi @GretaThunberg! Why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/YRyrCje0L1 — No Bailouts Poso 🚫💰 (@JackPosobiec) March 11, 2023

And in a stunning turn of events, instead of apologizing for the ridiculous prediction of catastrophe, Thunberg simply…deleted it.

Perfection.

TOPSHOT – Policewomen carry away Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) as she demonstrated with other campaigners outside the Ministry of Finance and several other ministries on March 1, 2023 in Oslo, Norway, to protest against wind turbines built on land traditionally used to herd reindeer. (Photo by Javad Parsa / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by JAVAD PARSA/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Greta Thunberg Learned From the Best

Perhaps she learned her lesson from environmental hero Al Gore, who frequently makes predictions of climate-related disasters, only to be inevitably proven wrong soon afterwards.

The biggest issue with people like Thunberg is that people in positions of authority actually take her seriously.

The vice president of the United States, one of the most powerful people on earth, recently said that children are facing a mental health crisis due to fears of climate change.

READ: KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS KIDS ARE SUFFERING FROM A ‘CLIMATE MENTAL HEALTH’ CRISIS

To be fair to Thunberg, it’s possible that she meant that if we didn’t stop using fossil fuels entirely within five years, the humanity would be wiped out. But if that’s the case, why delete the tweet?

Even if that was her meaning, it would showcase a delusional disconnect from reality. The world is nowhere remotely close to being able to stop using fossil fuels.

Anyone demanding otherwise has no realistic belief that could be achieved. But Thunberg believed it was worth sharing anyway.

It stands to reason that after making nonsensical, disproven predictions time and time again, climate change extremists would stop getting so much attention.

Instead, the media and influential organizations will almost certainly continue inviting her to spread unnecessary panic and fear. All while claiming to be on the side of “science.”

There’s a ton of money in telling the left what they want to hear.