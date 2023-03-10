Kamala Harris Claims Kids Are Suffering From a ‘Climate Mental Health’ Crisis

Videos by OutKick

Kamala Harris is at it again.

The vice president, who has frequently embarrassed herself with ridiculous stories, went a step further with a nonsensical assertion recently.

Harris was speaking at a conference called the “Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference” in Miami Beach on Wednesday. Things quickly got out of hand.

She says that through conversations with young people, she’s come to believe that they’re existentially terrified of climate change.

According to her, young children are facing a “climate mental health” crisis. They’re apparently so scared of climate change, it’s affecting their mental health.

Harris gave an example of how that fear is affecting their lives.

“One example is, you know, whether, when they’re ready, could they start a family — worried about what that would mean and the stress of it,” she said.

Apparently these young people are so concerned about this that they don’t know how they’ll fit jobs into their “activism.”

“They were talking about in terms of their peers trying to figure out, you know, they’re going to have to get a job and they’re gonna have to make a living — but what they can do and how can they adapt the education that they are having now to their activism?”

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 08: US Vice President Kamala Harris attends the 2023 Aspen Ideas Climate Event – Vice President Kamala Harris in conversation with Gloria Estefan at New World Center on March 08, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Harris Has No Idea What She’s Talking About

There certainly may be a few children consumed by adults’ unnecessary fear mongering on climate change.

But it’s an infinitesimal minority compared to the overwhelming majority who aren’t even remotely thinking about it.

If anything, the mental health crisis among kids could be a direct result of the lockdowns, school closures and mask mandates Harris herself promoted.

Hysteria around climate change has gotten so absurd that scientists have suggested studying blocking out the sun to stop it.

READ: SCIENTISTS SUGGEST BRILLIANT STRATEGY OF BLOCKING OUT THE SUN TO STOP CLIMATE CHANGE

Maybe some of these supposed kids will be comforted if Harris tells them science has such a brilliant idea.