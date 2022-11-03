Spurs, Led by Woke Gregg Popovich, Accused Of Ignoring Allegations That Josh Primo Regularly Exposed Himself To Female Team Psychologist

The San Antonio Spurs allegedly did nothing when the franchise learned Josh Primo exposed himself to a female employee.

Primo, who was waived by the team last week, reportedly exposed himself to consulting team psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen multiple times. Now, Cauthen has filed a complaint against both Primo and the Spurs, alleging they were aware of the incidents.

Dr. Cauthen claims Primo exposed himself to her nine times and the franchise failed to act. Primo’s attorneys, in turn, claim their client is being victimized.

Holier than thou Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who’s been San Antonio’s head coach since 1996, is among those who could’ve put an end to Primo’s indecent behavior, if Dr. Cauthen’s allegations are true. This is the same Gregg Popovich who can’t wait to tell the media how rampant racism is in our country.

“I live in a country I did not know exists,” Popovich bemoaned this summer. “I knew there were racists, I understand that. But I had no idea it was to this level, and that the injustice and the seeking of power was so rampant that we are in the position we’re in now.”

Pop also spent his summer complaining that he was “sick and tired of 50- and 60- and 70-year-old white men screwing up all our lives because they are selfish and really care about nothing else but their position.”

Ironically, Popovich, 73, might be one of those “white guys” screwing things up. At least according to the complaint filed by Dr. Cauthen.

NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium tweeted that Dr. Cauthen said the franchise failed to act after Primo exposed himself to her. The psychologist said Primo first exposed himself to her in December of 2021.

Former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen has sued the Spurs and Josh Primo and is filing a criminal complaint over alleged incidents involving indecent exposure by Primo, alleging Primo exposed himself nine times to her beginning in December 2021 and the franchise failed to act. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

Primo Was Selected 12th In The 2021 NBA Draft

After it was announced earlier this week that Dr. Hillary Cauthen was coming forward with allegations against Primo, he denied any wrongdoing. He blamed any indecent exposure to a “wardrobe malfunction” from the basketball shorts he was wearing.

Prior to claiming the wardrobe malfunction was at fault, and before Dr. Cauthen’s complaints were made public, Primo released a statement. The 19-year-old said that he’d “been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.”

He then added, “I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way.”

Popovich has declined to comment on Primo since he was released last week. This is the same coach who rarely passes up a chance to speak into a microphone when the cameras are on. This is the same coach who just last year compared Christopher Columbus to Hitler.

Yet, he remains silent as allegations continue to swirl.

Gregg Popovich speaks with Josh Primo, who is being accused of exposing himself to a team doctor. (Getty Images).

Primo’s Lawyer Speaks

Though Popovich and the San Antonio organization have remained eerily quiet since waiving Primo last week, Primo’s attorneys have decided to speak. Shortly after Dr. Cauthen’s criminal complaint was made public this afternoon, Primo’s camp responded.

His attorney, William J. Briggs released a statement to Matt Roy that says in part: “[Josh] is now being victimized by his former team appointed sports psychologist, who is playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit.”

Briggs said Primo is being victimized and taken advantage of. He went on to state that Primo “never intentionally exposed himself to her or anyone else.” Briggs later said that Primo looks forward to clearing his name.

This is a developing that story that, unlike Gregg Popovich, OutKick will continue to address.