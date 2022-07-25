Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Speaks At Social Justice Summit

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich appeared at a social justice summit organized by Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company to highlight social causes — which has become Pop’s forte in recent years.

Popovich attended the ceremony to recognize attorney Barry Scheck, who works with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit legal organization that seeks to exonerate wrongly convicted individuals, and delivered a speech defining the U.S. as a country overcome with racism.

“This is the country we live in,” Popovich said from the podium.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich made a surprise appearance at a social justice summit in NYC to present an award to Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck, honoring a program that exonerates the wrongly convicted. Summit organized by Jay Z’s Roc Nation and United Justice Coalition. pic.twitter.com/tY4XGk3uC9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2022

“I don’t have the answers but it pisses me off. It hurts me. It confounds me. And I wonder, where the hell will I live? I live in a country I did not know exists. I knew there were racists, I understand that. But I had no idea it was to this level, and that the injustice and the seeking of power was so rampant that we are in the position we’re in now.”

The 73-year-old, all-time winningest head coach in the NBA has been putting in the work toward his political platform off the court; notably, as he nears retirement.

Again, we are proud to honor you @barryscheck for all the work you have done to push for change in the criminal justice space.



Also, thank you @spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich for surprising Barry and presenting the award at #UJCSummit22! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/je9xPLo3fF — Team Roc (@teamroc) July 23, 2022

Pop and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr have been the most ardent voices for social justice reform coming out of the Association.

