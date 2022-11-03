19-Year-Old Ex-Spurs Player Josh Primo, Who’s Been Accused of Indecent Exposure, Says He’s Shocked By Claims

Former San Antonio Spurs player Joshua Primo is facing multiple allegations of indecent exposure, with one of those claims made by Spurs psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen. The Spurs waived Primo on Friday.

Sources close to TMZ Sports relayed that Primo — drafted 12th overall by the Spurs in 2021 — was stunned by the recent claims made against him and called his alleged incident with Dr. Cauthen a possible “wardrobe malfunction” as he was seated on her couch during a therapy session.

As relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, Primo faced multiple cases of indecent exposure involving several women (including a Spurs employee) after San Antonio made the shocking roster decision to part with Primo.

Teams were immediately interested in signing Primo until the allegations emerged. He maintained that he did nothing wrong and announced that he was seeking treatment regarding his mental health after the Spurs waived him.

In a statement, Primo said he had “been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.”

He added, “I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way.”

Primo built up some prominence in his first year in the NBA last season: playing at the age of 18 and becoming the youngest active player in the Association. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard appeared in 50 games and started in 16 contests. He averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 2021.

Dr. Cauthen enlisted the help of attorney Tony Buzbee, who handled the more than 20 cases of sexual assault filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, to pursue legal action against Primo. She is expected to speak on the situation at a press conference in Houston on Thursday.

“Her reputation is beyond reproach,” said Kent Lindeman, who works as executive director of the Association for Applied Sports Psychology.

Primo is currently a free agent.

