Gracie Hunt Has Fun With The Girls On The River, Wild Walmart Brawl & Olivia Culpo Squeezes Into A Bikini For Christian McCaffrey

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to Week 0, boys, girls and Gracie Hunt. It’s here. College football is back, and, as Heath Ledger once famously said, Here We Go.

I expect these fireworks will be better than the one poor Heath was expecting while dangling off a building.

Didn’t think we’d start the week with an obscure Dark Knight reference, but that’s why you can’t be late to class around here!

It’s a Monday Nightcaps, and we are LOADED this week with football season just a few days away. And I don’t wanna hear the Week 0 slander, either.

You know what I watched this weekend? The Little League World Series. You’re damn right I’ll gladly take North Alabama-Mercer at 2:30 Saturday followed by UTEP-Jacksonville State.

Go Cocks!

We’re obviously gonna check in with Gracie Hunt today after a big weekend on the Chicago River. Remember that one time the Hunt clan got pissed at me when I called BS after she claimed to run a marathon in like three hours after signing up for it the night before?

I still don’t believe it and I don’t care that they have the pictures to prove it. Yeah, OK.

There was also a WILD brawl at Walmart over the weekend that immediately goes into the Walmart Brawl HOF, and the NFL WAGS are BACK — led by ring leader Olivia Culpo.

Oh yeah, I almost forgot! Bill Belichick broke down Taylor Swift’s latest concert like it was game film and I think I’m very much back on board the Belichick Express.

He lost me for a while there, but he dragged me the hell back in earlier today.

Grab a PBR so we can save some money for the bars Saturday afternoon and settle in for a Monday ‘Cap.

Gracie Hunt spends the weekend on the river

It’s football season, so we might as well start with the heir to the Kansas City Chiefs’ throne.

Gracie Hunt has been on a nice little bender her as of late. She honored the victims of the Maui fires in a bikini — as OutKick’s SeanJo noted — and then she reported to Chiefs training camp and even dropped a Red Friday style post for the team’s first preseason game.

All of that certainly took a lot out of her, so Hunt spent this past weekend doing a little R&R in the Windy City for a bachelorette party.

Congrats, Sydni Dion!

Bill Belichick breaks down Taylor Swift’s toughness

Thanks for the update, Gracie Hunt! The Chicago Marathon is Oct. 8. I’m sure you’ll be back for it.

Now, let’s go to someone who I would 100% believe ran a marathon if they told me they did — Bill Belichick!

Honestly, I’d believe anything Bill told me. The guy just enamors me to no end — sort of like OutKick’s David Hookstead — and I hang on to every word he says.

Seriously, go check out Hook’s tailgating primer from this morning. I’ve already hung the Oxford picture in my office.

Back to Bill …

Some losers think he’s lost his fastball ever since Tommy Brady skipped town, and I almost fell into that trap, too, until he reeled my ass right back in with this little gem:

Breaking: Bill Belichick is (unofficially) a Swiftie. pic.twitter.com/VoY3r3lyxJ — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) August 21, 2023

Didn’t think I’d learn today that Bill Belichick knows more Taylor Swift songs than I do, but here we are.

I think the Pats are going to be horrible this season, and I keep hearing talk that Bill’s on the hot seat, but I hope it doesn’t happen. Well, I do hope they’re awful, but I don’t wanna see the Belichick era end in the NFL.

I mean, how could you want this guy out of the league and our hearts forever?

Never forget when Randy Moss convinced Bill Belichick to come to the Patriots Halloween party pic.twitter.com/DH7E0ITkCM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 31, 2022

Another week, another Walmart brawl

It’s a great holiday — candy and costumes, how could you beat that?

I’m gonna miss Bill when dreadful Mac Jones gets him fired. Sad. Oh well.

Maybe he can be one of the Walmart greeters when he gets canned in a few months? Still don’t know why they’re there or what they do beyond glancing at your receipt, but they’re the best. Remember when they used to pass out those yellow smiley face stickers, too?

The best.

Anyway, this ain’t your daddy’s Walmart:

BRO WHY ITS SOMETHING ALWAYS GOING ON AT WALMART🤣 pic.twitter.com/IE1Yc5hBtf — FIGHTS CLIPS (@GoinCrazyFights) August 19, 2023

Pumpkin Spice etiquette & Fetterman Breaks Bad

Walmart is such a wild card and the cool thing is, we’re all OK with that. If you strap in and decide you’re off to Walmart one morning, you know you’re in for a dog fight.

Also, remember when Walmart randomly just had huge aquariums and lobster tanks in the middle of the store? What a time that was.

After a little digging, I found out that PETA put an end to that glorious sight. They are truly the worst.

OK, let’s head out to Dunkin and grab a Pumpkin Iced Coffee on this hot summer day and high tail it out of here.

Speaking of that, it’s just about that time of year — #PumpkinSpiceSZN. Hard to believe, I know — mainly because it’s 92 degrees in Florida today — but it’s an … August … fall tradition like no other.

Dunkin unleashed its fall lineup last week, and the internet thinks Starbucks is set to kick open the fall door this Thursday:

What’s everyone’s policy on incorporating fall items into our morning menus? The easy answer is when it’s not 90 degrees out, but it’s 90 in Florida until November, so I modify my own rules a bit.

For me, I usually order my first Pumpkin IC from Dunkin on my way down to my fantasy football draft every season. That usually takes place the first week of September. For me, that signifies the beginning of fall.

I’m sure some of you will call that hogwash, and that’s fine. You’re not wrong, but that’s just how I am. There is no greater drive every year for me than the one to my fantasy football draft.

Pumpkin coffee, FFB podcast playing the whole way down and the various draft day scenarios just playing out in your head in a scene straight out of Draft Day. It’s my happy place.

On a completely unrelated note, here’s Clay’s buddy, Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman, unveiling his new mustache:

Lost a bet with Karl 🥸 pic.twitter.com/D9XKEYHivj — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 19, 2023

A lot of folks made the easy comparison, which is Walter White in Breaking Bad. That’s lazy. Ya’ll can do better.

The comparison, for me at least, is so obvious …

Ready? Wait for itttttttttttt??

Mustache Woody from the Psych sequel!

Woody is easily one of the more underrated supporting characters of all time, and that’s not up for debate.

If you watch/watched Psych you know. If you didn’t watch it, go ahead and fire it up. You’re welcome in advance. Juliet O’Hara could get some, too, and her Instagram ain’t too shabby.

Olivia Culpo is BACK

Elite theme song, elite cast, elite show. Doesn’t get much better than that.

OK, I think that about wraps it up for today. I’ll leave everyone with Olivia Culpo modeling on the edge of what appears to be a waterfall with Christian McCaffrey allegedly behind the camera.

Not a bad for the NFL’s top couple to kick off a new season.

Let’s go have a week.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Does Gracie Hunt have anything on Olivia Culpo? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.