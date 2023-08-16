Gracie Hunt Shows Support For Maui In Her Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Gracie Hunt, who spent some time this offseason in Hawaii, wanted to show support for Maui and Lahaina following the devastating wildfires that hit the island. So she shared a picture of herself in a bikini with a heartfelt message and a call for her followers to lend a helping hand.

While she’s not going as far as offering to send nudes to those who donate to help the victims of the wildfires, the Chiefs heiress did intend for this to grab people’s attention. The post did just that.

Gracie said in her message, “I am heartbroken by the devastating images coming out of Maui and Lahaina over the last week. Hawaii is a national treasure, made better by the amazing heart of the Hawaiian people.”

She continued, “Join me in prayer for the people of Hawaii, and the families that have lost loved ones, homes and more, and for those on the front lines working tirelessly to make a difference. The resilience of the Hawaiian people is legendary, but this tragedy will take time and resources to rebuild from.

“Here’s a way you can help if you can, among other organizations bringing help and hope: WorldVision.org (http://WorldVision.org) or SamaritansPurse.org (http://SamaritansPurse.org).”

There Are many Ways To Show Support

The delivery method Gracie chose for her supportive message wasn’t well-received by all. There were a few in the comment section questioning her use of a bikini pic to accompany the heartfelt message about the Maui wildfires.

One commenter took things a step further by leaving a comment questioning her asking for others to donate money. While Gracie did ignore most of the comments, she responded to this one.

The comment read, “Lol you say a prayer yet you want others to donate $$$.”

Gracie felt the need to set the record straight on that. She responded, “I’d never ask someone to donate to a cause that I haven’t supported myself.”

She must not feel the need to explain herself when it comes to the use of a bikini to spread the message and you can’t really blame her for that.

She’s out here trying to do a good thing and help people in need. So she happened to use a bikini pic to do so, it’s certainly not going to hurt getting the message out.