Gisele Bündchen Appears To Extend Olive Branch To Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still checking in on ex-husband Tom Brady.

Yes, there’s still a chance!

The two former lovebirds officially called it quits in October after a rocky six months stemming back to Brady’s 180 on NFL retirement, and both have pretty much gone Zero Dark Thirty when it comes to social media interaction.

However, it appears Gisele has extended the first olive branch by posting a simple “heart” emoji on Brady’s latest Instagram post.

The post in question was a picture of Brady’s son, Jack – who he had with ex-lover Bridget Moynahan – throwing footballs during Bucs’ practice earlier this week.

“My Inspiration,” wrote Brady, who was in the background of the picture.

Tom Brady gets coveted “heart” from Gisele Bündchen on Instagram

Classy move by Gisele here. Someone has to start the communication back up, and it appears Gisele may be ready to take that step.

It’s been an absolute rollercoaster few months for Brady and Gisele, dating back to the spring when Tom decided to un-retire after a quick five minutes on the unemployment line.

That decision didn’t sit well at home, Gisele apparently said enough was enough, and – even after a last-ditch effort by Brady – decided it was time to move on.

Are Tom Brady and Gisele heading into the next phase of their relationship? (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The two officially announced their divorce right before Halloween, and have seemingly gone their separate ways ever since.

Brady is 2-0 since the divorce, including a win in Germany two weeks ago, while Gisele has since *possibly* found a new man in jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Is this the beginning of the next phase of their relationship? Who knows. Only time will tell. But it’s a good start!

In totally unrelated news, Bucs by a billion Sunday in Cleveland. The GOAT is gonna be FIRED up for this one.