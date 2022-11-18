Cristiano Ronaldo Spills The Beans On Suspicious Tom Brady Conversation

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo promises he didn’t talk Tom Brady out of retirement, despite rampant rumors that say otherwise.

Ronaldo pulled the curtain back for Piers Morgan earlier this week, telling the host that a suspicious conversation between the two one day before Brady un-retired had nothing to do with his decision.

“Psychology, see. I’m a good psychologist,” Ronaldo said. “I think he had taken the decision a few weeks before that. He’s a very smart guy who knows a lot about (soccer]), we had a nice conversation. I don’t think that had anything to do with it, though.”

Cristiano Ronaldo swears he didn’t talk Tom Brady out of retirement. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Tom Brady, Cristiano Ronaldo talk on the pitch

Back on March 12, one day before Brady pulled a 180 on his short-lived retirement, the two superstars were seen on the pitch following a Manchester United win over Tottenham.

Shockingly, there were a ton of cameras with very good microphones, and one picked up Ronaldo asking Brady if he was really finished.

You can’t hear ol’ Tom Brady’s response, but you can certainly see the GOAT’s facial expression, which didn’t exactly pour water on the fire.

Twitter, of course, ran WILD with it.

Tom Brady has a video on his Instagram story of him talking to Cristiano Ronaldo:



Cristiano: “You’re finished, right?”



The face Brady makes in response…. pic.twitter.com/qJq7QSjSXP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2022

Fast-forward 24 hours, and Brady told the world via Facebook that he was indeed coming back for a 23rd season.

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” he said at the time. “I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business.”

That decision, of course, was the beginning of the end for Brady’s marriage to now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Gisele wasn’t a fan of the Okey Doke, and, despite reported last-gasp efforts from Brady himself, the two officially divorced late last month.

Gisele has since *possibly* found a new man in jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, while Brady is 2-0 and enjoying a nice week off.