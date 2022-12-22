Giants Carlos Correa Concern Stems From 8-Year-Old Injury

Well this won’t make Giants fans any happier.

The Giants were supposed to introduce Carlos Correa a few days ago, having already advertised tickets using his photo.

But the contract between the two sides fell apart in spectacular fashion, in just a matter of hours.

The introductory press conference was first postponed without explanation, then cancelled.

Somehow, later in the same day, Correa agreed to join the New York Mets instead, with a slight reduction in years and dollars.

The Giants statement on Wednesday was short and cryptic, citing only disagreements about a medical issue.

Now we might have learned what led them to blow up the deal so abruptly.

According to the New York Post, the Giants were concerned about an ankle injury Correa suffered that required surgery on his fibula to repair.

That sounds reasonable enough, except that the injury occurred in 2014 while he was still in the minor leagues.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 26: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on May 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

What Are the Giants Thinking?

Obviously we’ll never get the full story from the San Francisco front office on what exactly happened.

But if this report is accurate and their concern stemmed from an eight year old injury, Giants fans will be even more angry than they already are.

Correa’s had a spectacular major league career, despite the injury. Obviously the team knew that, considering they were willing to commit 13 years and $350 million to him.

So why would an injury from 2014 be such a major issue?

The Giants must have believed that it would lead to longer term issues down the road, but he’s clearly been able to play through any complications to this point.

His agent, Scott Boras, essentially confirmed that point on Thursday. Boras told the press at Yankee Stadium that, “All the conjecture and evaluation of him has been about physicians using their crystal ball for years to come.”

He continued, addressing concerns about his ankle directly.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about backs and ankles. There’s nothing about him that is currently any form of a medical issue,” Boras claimed.

In case there were any doubts, he finished by saying, “There is no current issue with Carlos’ health whatsoever.”

Correa is undergoing his physical Thursday afternoon in New York, and assuming the Mets don’t listen to the same doctors, they’ll have another franchise player.

While Giants fans will be left wondering what in the world their organization is doing.