San Francisco Giants Postpone Carlos Correa Press Conference With Little Explanation

The San Francisco Giants made a organization altering move this offseason, signing shortstop Carlos Correa to a massive 13-year, $350 million deal.

Tuesday was meant to be his introductory news conference, as the Giants unveiled the face of the franchise.

Except, Correa’s press conference was abruptly canceled with little explanation from the team.

According to MLB.com, the Giants didn’t provide a reason for the postponement. Coming from an organization that’s usually forthcoming, it’s more than a bit concerning.

They reported that a source said the team was “waiting on results” from a series of tests. Another report from the AP claimed that the cancelation was because of a “medical issue” as a result of Correa’s physical.

This is an extremely unusual situation. Sports teams generally don’t postpone introductory news conferences, especially not with superstars like Correa.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins

Correa Deal in Jeopardy?

Whatever the unspecified “medical issue” might be, it must have been sufficiently concerning for the Giants to make this decision.

Correa’s deal is massive; a franchise changing commitment in terms of years and dollars.

Any uncertainty is bound to be concerning when signing a player for essentially the remainder of his career.

While it’s unlikely that the deal falls apart, it’s certainly something to monitor in the coming days.

If it is a significant enough problem to require a re-negotiation, that would raise the question of why they scheduled the news conference in the first place.

With the team waiting for results, why schedule it without being certain he’d pass?

Until Correa’s officially introduced, Giants fans will be stuck wondering what’s happening with their new superstar.