Carlos Correa Lands Massive Deal From Giants

The San Francisco Giants may have missed out on Aaron Judge, but they found a shortstop to take his place. Carlos Correa and the Giants have reached an agreement on a massive 13-year contract.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, 28-year-old Correa heads to San Fran for the next decade plus for $350 million. Correa’s average yearly salary will be just under $27 million per season. He becomes the third MLB free agent to sign for more than $300 million this offseason.

Only Judge, who re-signed with the Yankees for $360 million, and Trea Turner – $300 million from Philadelphia – sit alongside Correa in this offseason’s $300 million club.

Carlos Correa most recently played with the Twins on a one-year $35.1 million contract. He opted out of his deal in October.

The San Francisco Giants and Carlos Correa are in agreement on a 13-year, $350M deal, per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/hHcwWXTdRa — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 14, 2022

Carlos Correa Won AL Rookie Of The Year In 2015

In Correa, San Francisco lands a decorated player who’s still in the prime of his career. Many consider him to be the best defensive shortstop in baseball.

Last season with Minnesota, Correa slashed .291/.366/.467 and added 22 home runs with 64 RBIs. He’s a two-time All-Star who’s been awarded a Gold Glove (2021) and was part of a World Series championship with the Astros (2017).

The first seven seasons of Correa’s career were spent in Houston before he signed with Minnesota last March. The deal was for $105.3 million over three years and included opt-out provisions after each season, which allowed Correa to again hit the market.

His signing comes one week after Giants NL West rival San Diego plucked a pricey but talented shortstop off the market in Xander Bogaerts. The Padres inked Bogaerts to an 11-year $280 million deal.

Correa joins a San Francisco team that finished 81-81 and missed the post season.

