Minnesota Twins Star Carlos Correa Likely to Opt-out of Contract

The Minnesota Twins made one of the biggest splashes of the 2021-2022 MLB offseason by signing free agent shortstop Carlos Correa to a three-year $105.3 million contract. The deal included player options after each season, which could prove to be a problem for the Twins in just a few months time.

Correa had a fantastic, but controversial, run of success with the Houston Astros; winning the 2017 World Series with the help of some trash cans. On top of his offensive prowess, he’s played well above average defense during his seven-year run in Houston.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 13: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates hitting a walk-off solo home run during the eleventh inning against the New York Yankees to win game two of the American League Championship Series 3-2 at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

It had been expected during the 2021 offseason that he’d return to the Astros, but he unexpectedly signed in Minnesota instead.

While Correa to this point in the 2022 season hasn’t had his best statistics, he’s once again been substantially above average both offensively and defensively, and is still just 27 years old.

So it’s not surprising that a new report details that Correa is likely to exercise his opt-out this offseason and re-enter the free agent class.

While he would be owed another $35 million next year, Correa could be in search of a longer guarantee, creating more certainty heading into his 30’s.

Even though he’d enter a free agent shortstop class that includes players like Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner, it’d still make sense for him to test the waters and see if a team like the Yankees would be willing to pony up if say, Aaron Judge leaves.

For their part, after a two-game series loss to the Dodgers, the Twins are 1.5 games back of the first place Guardians.