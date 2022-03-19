Carlos Correa Agrees To 3-Year, $105.3M Deal With Twins

The Minnesota Twins have filled their vacancy at shortstop with the top free-agent at the position available, Carlos Correa.

FOX 26 Houston’s Mark Berman first reported the former Houston Astros shortstop has agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the team, in which the Twins are reportedly paying Correa $35.1 million each season he plays in Minnesota.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the deal contains opt-outs after both the first and second seasons, essentially making the deal a one-year contract with two player options.

Carlos Correa’s deal with the Twins will pay him $35.1 million in each of the three years. No front-loading. He’s got opt-outs after the first and second seasons of the deal. It came together quickly today. And the top free agent of the winter goes to Minnesota in a stunner. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2022

If Correa posts a strong year in 2022, Yahoo Sports reports it is likely the 27-year-old shortstop is likely to opt-out to re-enter the free-agent market, when there are fewer options for teams at shortstop.

Correa finished the 2021 regular season hitting .279/.366/.485 with 26 homers, 92 RBIs and defense good enough to not only win him his first career Gold Glove, but the Platinum Glove for best fielder in the American League, per Yahoo Sports.

MLB.com reports the deal marks the biggest commitment to a free agent in Twins history, though. It surpasses the four-year, $92 million contract the team gave third baseman Josh Donaldson two offseasons ago.

